Why Many Global South Countries Side with Russia

by

The latest on the war, including:

– Russia’s allies in the Global South

– Why does Ukraine, a former colony, not elicit sympathy from former colonies in Africa?

– Putin’s anti-colonial speech

– Summary of UNHCR report on Russian war crimes in Ukraine from Feb-March 2022

– Sexual violence, summary executions, and unspeakable atrocities carried out by Russian soldiers

– Should Russians be allowed into Europe as tourists?

– How Putin has reorganized the Russian state

– Putin’s “Coordination Council” as a tacit admission of failure thus far