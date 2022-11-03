November 3, 2022

Why Many Global South Countries Side with Russia

by Eric Draitser

The latest on the war, including:
– Russia’s allies in the Global South
– Why does Ukraine, a former colony, not elicit sympathy from former colonies in Africa?
– Putin’s anti-colonial speech
– Summary of UNHCR report on Russian war crimes in Ukraine from Feb-March 2022
– Sexual violence, summary executions, and unspeakable atrocities carried out by Russian soldiers
– Should Russians be allowed into Europe as tourists?
– How Putin has reorganized the Russian state
– Putin’s “Coordination Council” as a tacit admission of failure thus far

Eric Draitser is an independent political analyst and host of CounterPunch Radio. You can find his exclusive content including articles, podcasts, audio commentaries, poetry and more at patreon.com/ericdraitser. You can follow him on Twitter @stopimperialism.