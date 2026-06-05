The Power Company Started the  Fires, So Why Does the Media Blame Mayor Karen  Bass?

Hypocritically, MSNOW and CNN express outrage at Donald Trump’s takeover of CBS. But do they serve another segment of the oligarchy? Advertisers, some of whom are cozy with the oligarch’s employee, Donald Trump?

Is this why a parade of white men on Morning Joe and CNN programs blamed the Eaton Fires on Karen Bass and not the Southern California Edison Company? Is it because Southern California Edison Company spends millions on advertising in the Los Angeles media market.

It’s bad enough that MSNOW uses the late Maya Angelou to advertise its product after firing Joy Reid, Melissa Harris-Perry, and Tiffany Cross, who said she was fired for offending Joe Scarborough. But now Bloomberg’s David Drucker, a Morning Joe regular, who said that Bass’s problems were “myriad,” failed to mention the power company’s role. They continue to blame Bass.

According to The Independent:

The federal government has filed two separate lawsuits against the Southern California Edison Company, alleging that the power firm’s infrastructure sparked two wildfires, including the devastating Eaton Fire. In January, the Eaton Fire scorched nearly 14,000 acres in Los Angeles County and killed 19 people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Justice Department says the deadly blaze “ignited from faulty power infrastructure or by sparks from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated” by the utility company. “But for Edison’s negligence, these fires would not have started,” Bill Essayli, the acting US attorney in Los Angeles, said at a press conference.

CalMatters commented:

Wind and brush are forces of nature, not politics, and absolve Bass of responsibility for the fires. Karen Bass is no more responsible for the Palisades fire than former mayors Richard Riordan was for the Northridge Earthquake or Eugene Schmitz for the San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906. They prove nothing more than that disasters are a fact of California history.

The coverage of the mayor’s race also revealed that the media bosses still make money by spotlighting circus acts like the one offered by Mayor Bass’s opponent and elected Trump. Spencer Pratt is right at home with the MAGA cult. He blew $10 million preparing for a 2012 Mayan apocalypse.

Ismael Reed is using Go Fund Me to raise money for his new play,”King Ludd.”