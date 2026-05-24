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Photograph by Bob Turton. Find him on Instagram @bobturtonphotography

The Zany Survival of “The Physicists” Spoofs the Atomic Era and More

Ed Rampell
May 24, 2026

The Actors’ Gang captures the tenor of our strange times with the troupe’s revival of Swiss playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s The Physicists, which is set in a German sanatorium, or what’s called an “insane asylum” or “madhouse” for poorer patients. The well-heeled inmates at Les Cerisiers appear to be scientists who have adopted bizarre personas, including: […]

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Ed Rampell was named after legendary CBS broadcaster Edward R. Murrow because of his TV exposes of Senator Joe McCarthy. Rampell majored in Cinema at Manhattan’s Hunter College and is an L.A.-based film historian/critic who co-organized the 2017 70th anniversary Blacklist remembrance at the Writers Guild theater in Beverly Hills and was a moderator at 2019’s “Blacklist Exiles in Mexico” filmfest and conference at the San Francisco Art Institute. Rampell co-presented “The Hollywood Ten at 75” film series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and is the author of Progressive Hollywood, A People’s Film History of the United States and co-author of The Hawaii Movie and Television Book.    

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Image by Dulcey Lima.

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