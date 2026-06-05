Trump is Forcing Coal Pollution on Consumers and Communities

Has your family consumed its lump of coal today?

In one of the most perverse Big Government moves ever, last year President Trump proclaimed an “energy emergency.” Since then he’s unilaterally ordered five electric utilities to re-open, or keep open, their old, coal-burning power plants.

These coal plants are toxic bombs that continuously spew mercury, carbon dioxide, and a mix of other killer pollutants into our air, water, and bodies. Mercury emissions are especially vicious, causing early death in adults and permanent IQ damages to fetuses and children. Even the president’s own health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has excoriated mercury pollution from coal-fired utilities as “the most powerful neurotoxin we know of in the universe.”

That’s why people have rebelled against the greed of coal barons in past years, finally replacing their deadly fuel with wind power, solar, and other renewable energy sources — which also lowers consumers’ electric bills. So why push to re-impose a horrific corporate poison that the people have already rejected – and that progressive utilities have moved beyond?

Crass corruption, that’s why. For hailing dirty coal as “beautiful,” while demonizing and defunding clean energy, Trump has been showered with millions of dollars from old-line coal profiteers. And never underestimate vanity — he even got a custom bronze trophy from the polluters, hailing him as the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal.”

After America began replacing coal with clean energy, mercury pollution plummeted. Since declaring an energy emergency and ordering several coal plants to remain open, the Trump administration has also weakened mercury-pollution rules. Mercury emissions from U.S. coal plants rose about 9 percent in 2025, reversing a years-long decline.

Since he tries to merchandise everything, though, you might be able to buy an autographed lump of coal from him.