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In this Dec. 4, 1969 file photo, Chicago police remove the body of Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois Black Panther party, who was slain in a gun battle with police on Chicago's west side. The U.S. Justice Department on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, is scheduled to release the findings of an investigation of the Chicago Police Department, and a law enforcement official says the report will show a pattern of civil rights violations. The probe was launched after a video showed a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times. (Chicago Daily News courtesy of Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS201

Flint Taylor on the Fight for Fred Hampton Against Police Torture

“A Whole Movement Arose”

Susie Day
May 31, 2026

Almost six decades ago in Chicago, during the rise of the Black Panther Party, Flint Taylor, a white, twenty-something law student, helped start the People’s Law Office. Like Flint, the People’s Law Office has been around ever since, defending people excluded from the political power grid against systemic discrimination and racist abuse. One of the […]

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Susie Day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.

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Rightwing culture warrior Christopher Rufo on the Joe Rogan Experience.

GOP School Censorship 2.0

How the MAGA Crusade Against Critical Race Theory has Become a Movement Against Knowledge Itself

Timothy Messer-Kruse April 19, 2026

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