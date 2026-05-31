Flint Taylor on the Fight for Fred Hampton Against Police Torture

In this Dec. 4, 1969 file photo, Chicago police remove the body of Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois Black Panther party, who was slain in a gun battle with police on Chicago's west side. The U.S. Justice Department on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, is scheduled to release the findings of an investigation of the Chicago Police Department, and a law enforcement official says the report will show a pattern of civil rights violations. The probe was launched after a video showed a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times. (Chicago Daily News courtesy of Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS201