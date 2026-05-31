Flint Taylor on the Fight for Fred Hampton Against Police Torture

Almost six decades ago in Chicago, during the rise of the Black Panther Party, Flint Taylor, a white, twenty-something law student, helped start the People’s Law Office. Like Flint, the People’s Law Office has been around ever since, defending people excluded from the political power grid against systemic discrimination and racist abuse. One of the […]
Susie Day writes about prison, policing, and political activism. She’s also written political satire, a collection of which, Snidelines: Talking Trash to Power, was published in 2014. In 2020, her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution was published by Haymarket. She lives in New York City with her partner, the infamous Laura Whitehorn.