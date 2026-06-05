Freedom Flotilla Italia Makes Powerful Stop on the island of Procida: The Ghassan Kanafani Brings Hope and Resistance to the Island

This past weekend, the small and beautiful island of Procida offered a warm, heartfelt, and deeply moving welcome to the Freedom Flotilla Italia and its proud vessel, the Ghassan Kanafani. The arrival of the boat marked a powerful and symbolic moment of solidarity as part of the national campaign “100 Ports, 100 Cities,” a mission sailing along the Italian coast to keep the world’s attention fixed on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, raise vital funds for one of the last functioning hospitals in the besieged Strip — Al Awda Hospital — and remind everyone that the Palestinian people continue to endure an illegal occupation on their ancestral land.

The boat takes its name from Ghassan Kanafani, a legendary Palestinian writer, journalist, and revolutionary activist who dedicated his life to the cause of his people. Kanafani was assassinated in 1972 in a car bomb attack carried out by the Israeli Mossad in Beirut, along with his 16-year-old niece Lamees. His powerful words and unwavering commitment to Palestinian liberation continue to inspire generations across the world. Naming the vessel after him is both an act of remembrance and a declaration of resistance.

The Ghassan Kanafani arrived on May 30 at Marina Grande in Procida, where it was generously hosted by the Porto Turistico and received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from a large crowd of local residents, including representatives of both the old and new administrations. The following day, on May 31, the boat set sail from Marina Grande toward the port of Chiaiolella, escorted by a beautiful mini-flotilla of local boats and the wonderful young people of Procida paddling alongside in kayaks. The participation was heartfelt, unifying, and deeply moving — a true expression of solidarity from the island. The Ghassan Kanafani was again generously hosted at the Chiaiolella by the Procida Yachting Club and Yachting Santa Margherita. The hosting of the Ghassan Kanafani by 3 different club saved the mission a substantial sum of money that can help support the mission and the Al Awda hospital.

At Chiaiolella, under the port walls, hundreds of people gathered for a vibrant “Piazza Palestina,” where members of the Freedom Flotilla shared powerful testimonies about the situation in Palestine. The interventions were deeply impactful, especially those by Shoukri Hroub, national coordinator and captain of the Freedom Flotilla, Maisa Hassan, referent of Freedom Flotilla Italia in Campania, Vincenzo Fullone, well-known activist and participant in last year’s Conscience voyage, and Palestinian spokespeople including Giulia Al Omleh of Hanadal Ali and Tariq Al Farra, who arrived in Naples from Khan Younis in Gaza just six months ago thanks to a scholarship. Their voices brought the reality of the occupation and the suffering in Gaza directly to the people of Procida. The event was enriched by a generous solidarity buffet offered by the Associazione Borgo Marinaro della Chiaiolella, and the atmosphere was further lifted by the beautiful music of Giovanni Block and other local musicians, whose songs created an emotional and hopeful backdrop for the gathering.

As these inspiring events unfolded on Procida, remarkable news emerged from Gaza: the wreckage of a boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla — whose crew had been illegally seized by Israeli forces in international waters — drifted ashore on the coast of Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza. Local residents rushed to salvage what they could, recovering food supplies and solar panels from the damaged vessel. In the midst of Israel’s criminal blockade and deliberate starvation campaign, even the remnants of a solidarity mission became a small but symbolic act of defiance and survival.

This weekend’s success builds on the massive mobilizations that shook Italy last fall, when millions took to the streets in the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations in decades. From the ports of Genoa and Naples to the squares of Rome and Milan, and in countless towns and cities all across the peninsula, the movement has become deeply rooted. What began as outrage has evolved into a broad, organized, and resilient network of solidarity that refuses to fade.

Through initiatives like “100 Ports, 100 Cities,” Freedom Flotilla Italia is not only delivering a message of hope to Gaza but also building a durable national network of awareness and action. From port to port and town to town, the campaign is forging lasting bonds of solidarity, educating communities, and keeping the Palestinian struggle alive in the hearts and minds of people who refuse to remain silent in the face of genocide.

Procida’s warm embrace of the Ghassan Kanafani shows that even small islands can become beacons of internationalist solidarity. The spirit of resistance is alive and growing — from the sea to the streets, from Procida to Gaza and across the entire Italian peninsula.

Free Palestine. Break the Siege. End the Genocide.