November 2, 2018

This Website Fights Fascists

by

A fascist sits in the White House. Fascism is on the march all over the world, while the Earth gets warmer and warmer, and the water rises higher and higher. Can you feel it? Doesn’t it feel like it could all come crashing down at any moment?

Oceans and forests are dying; meaningful political discourse is already dead. The remains of our former selves stare back at us from pictures of a time lost to history. Today, we face existential threats at every turn as we cry out in a cold, lonely wilderness wondering if the whole world has gone mad.

It’s terrifying. It’s exhausting. It’s depressing.

And so, we need safety, a place to commune with the spirits of our living and dead fellow travelers, atomized though we may be.

Luckily, there’s CounterPunch – our safe space – a pole around which ideas and ideology can cluster, bringing some measure of sanity into the insanity of our daily lives.

When I wake up and read CounterPunch, it reminds me that I’m not alone, that I don’t have to trudge through every new political trough on my own, that there are millions of us, and that our voices have a platform.

CounterPunch features analysis of all the ghastly and appalling news of our day, placing it all into proper political context, rather than hollow ephemera of corporate news.

But to balance out the bad news, CounterPunch equally features voices of resistance: Environmentalists acting to protect forests and animal species, indigenous activists seeking to protect their land and their traditions, people of color highlighting the myriad forms of overt and institutional racism visited upon their communities daily, and so much more. Rather than only covering these and other perspectives, CounterPunch provides those voices a platform to speak for themselves. And in doing so, provides a critical service to us all.

And CounterPunch does this entirely independently. There are no corporate advertisements, no paywall behind which stories are hidden, no self-righteous promotion. CounterPunch relies only on its readers for support.

I have been lucky enough to be a contributor to CounterPunch for a number of years, and to produce CounterPunch Radio, the podcast that is offered free to all CounterPunch readers. I take great pride in being part of the CounterPunch team which works so hard to keep this important platform going. It’s not easy, and it’s not something that happens by magic. There is a dedicated team that works incredibly hard to keep CounterPunch alive and growing.

And today, CounterPunch needs all of us to pitch in.

Join me in supporting CounterPunch with a tax-deductible donation today!

Onward,

Eric Draitser

Host, CounterPunch Radio

Eric Draitser is the founder of StopImperialism.org and host of CounterPunch Radio. He is an independent geopolitical analyst based in New York City. You can reach him at ericdraitser@gmail.com.

