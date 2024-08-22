The Power of Symbols: War & Peace

by

A plane crash, an unusually named store, and a celebrated coin caught my attention this week. A common theme of these events was symbolism. This week, I reflect on symbols of peace, and symbols of war.

I fear that too many people think war is normal. We encounter symbols of conflict frequently, and our everyday language is riddled with the terminology of war. While walking along the high street this week, I noticed a store with the name “Price War.” The day before, a friend described an “uphill battle” at work. Phrases like “spearheading an initiative” or “bombarding someone with information” or “rallying the troops” have become so normalized in sports and workplaces that we barely give them a second thought.

War makes the front pages of the national newspapers every week. The constant coverage can make war feel normal and widespread. However, it’s important to remember that news is, by definition, what is new and what is unusual. Just because war dominates the headlines doesn’t mean it is the norm.

On Friday, a pilot died when his jet crashed into the sea during an air show near Lavandou in southern France. This incident occurred less than 48 hours after two military jets collided in eastern France, resulting in the deaths of two service members.

Friday’s crash marked the ninth air show incident of 2024. The crashes and accidents caused the death of 21 military personnel across France, Portugal, Poland, Italy, the UK, the US, Spain, Malaysia, and Thailand. Last year, an Italian pilot narrowly escaped death when he ejected from his jet moments before it crashed at the Vercelli Airshow. The plane hit a car carrying a family, seriously injuring them and tragically killing a five-year-old girl.

These incidents, while terrible, are part of a broader phenomenon of normalizing military activities. My time spent in and near conflict zones leaves me with a dislike of being close to fighter jets. But I know many people enjoy air shows and take their families to them.

Militaries don’t have an entertainment mandate, so why do they put on these obviously expensive events? In April, journalist Rose Thayer noted that the U.S. military is facing recruitment challenges. Thayer reported on the relaxing of policies on tattoos, age restrictions, and body fat standards. She also wrote that recruiters are having high levels of success at air shows.

This week, I spoke to peace academic Wim Laven, who told me that millions of U.S. military families live in poverty. He said, “the only way we can continue to get away with underpaying soldiers—to keep the costs of war down—is to keep glamorizing their services.” Investing in air shows is less expensive than increasing military wages.

We need more symbols of peace. This month, a peace-themed coin received the Most Inspirational award at the annual Coin of the Year Awards. Titled “Allegory of Peace,” the silver $50 coin was produced by the Royal Canadian Mint and designed by artist Rebecca Yanovskaya. The coin features a winged figure, representing peace, wearing a crown of maple leaves, surrounded by olive branches and doves. It’s a beautiful coin, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Amid the constant presence of war-related symbols, it’s worth thinking about how we might shift our focus. By incorporating symbols of peace and being more mindful of our language—using fewer war analogies—we can subtly change the tone of our daily lives. These small choices, like appreciating a peace-themed coin or simply opting for less conflict-driven phrases, can help reinforce the idea that peace, not war, is the norm. In doing so, we keep the conversation balanced, ensuring that peace stays a visible and meaningful part of our shared experience.