February 5, 2022
Chris Hedges: Mass politics must be rooted in class struggle
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
What Capitalism’s Brought to Tonga
On the Misuse (and Invention) of Words
Give Them A Migraine! Fan-boy Ben Burgis Slobbers over Christopher Hitchens
Vaccine Hucksterism: VAERS and the War on Medical Science
Fromm, Arendt, and Today’s Authoritarian Moment
Weekend Edition
February 04, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Vijay Prashad
Can Israel Stop the World from Saying ‘Apartheid’? Concealing the Suffering in Palestine
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t No Use to Sit and Wonder Why, Babe
Louisa Willcox
Warriors for Whitebark Pine: Fighting for an Imperiled Forest
Paul Street
The “American Experiment” is a Savage Nightmare
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
The Russians Are Coming: Are Beijing and Moscow at the Cusp of a Formal Alliance?
Eve Ottenberg
Political Corruption Sweepstakes: Casino Capitalism on Capitol Hill
Charles Pierson
Give Putin What He Wants
William Hartung
What a Waste! $778 Billion for the Pentagon and Still Counting
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Exploitation and Platform Capitalism
Robert Jensen
A Practical Radical Politics
Jonah Raskin
Thomas Mann’s Sexual Politics Revisited
Winslow Wheeler
Defiant Pentagon Hides Poor Testing Results Behind Phony Firewall
Binoy Kampmark
Special Privileges: Charlotte Bellis, Fortress New Zealand and the Taliban
Graham Peebles
Western Lies and False Narratives About Ethiopia
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Pandemic Showed the Necessity of National Health Care
Judith Deutsch
Tutu on Death: Grieving Israel’s Victims
Helena Norberg-Hodge
Putting Technology (and Billionaires) in Its Place
Zhivko Illeieff
Neil Young’s Stand Against Misinformation on Spotify Draws Curious Responses
Julie L. Holcomb
How 18th-Century Quakers Led a Boycott of Sugar to Protest Against Slavery
Ralph Nader
Facilitating Civic and Political Energies for the Common Good
Shamus Cooke
Biden vs Cuba After Havana Syndrome
Monika Zgustova
The Pope, Children and Furry Companions
Peter McLaren
Divided We Fall
Joseph Stiglitz – Mark Weisbrot
Back from the Brink: Argentina and the IMF Negotiate a Better Agreement
Olivia Alperstein
Banned Books Should Be Required Reading
James C. Nelson
Clean Water? It’s Too Demanding and Expensive
Elliott Negin
More Than Two Dozen Major Lawsuits Are Putting a Price Tag on the Climate Damage Caused by Fossil Fuel Companies
Winslow Myers
Dispatch from Belize
Ron Jacobs
Close the Bases, Reduce US Wars Abroad
Thom Hartmann
How the “Moral Panic” of Critical Race Theory Morphed Into a Book-Banning Frenzy
John Stanton
Scenario for a War in Eastern Ukraine: The United States Views Russians Just as the Nazi’s Did in World War II
Tracey L. Rogers
Don’t Ban Black History, Teach It
Don Santina
Old McConnell Has A Court
Thomas Knapp
Who Owns the Holocaust?
Allison Lau and Lauren Gonitzke
Is ‘The Daily Show’ a Fool or a Tool of War?
Daniel Warner
Russia/U.S. Clash: Where Was a Positive Cassandra?
Nick Pemberton
A Zizekian Case For Vaccine Mandates
John Rachel
Personal Interview: Michael T. Klare
Andy Mahler
The Battle to Save Buffalo Springs
Richard C. Gross
Conservatives Forsaking Democracy
Robert Koehler
Ukraine and the Nuclear Paradox
Nicky Reid
The Hostage-Taking at Beth Israel Synagogue: What You Weren’t Told
Howard Lisnoff
Anti-Semitism and the Admonition to Repair the World
Kim C. Domenico
Why Do You Take So Little from Life? A Tribute to Chekhov & the Blues
David Yearsley
Looking Back at Sochi Gold