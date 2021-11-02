by

All Souls Day

Some lives have a resolute, earnest design.

On the Night of All Souls, in two thousand and nine

Three elderly women, and two ancient men

Prayed in the light of the full moon, and then

Cut a hole in a chain-link fence, stepped through the space

And onto the Kilsap-Bangor Naval Base.

There was Sister Montgomery, now eighty-three

“Who’ll take on this work if we don’t?” declared she.

“That’s what religions were set up to do

Though the spirit’s been lost through the ages, it’s true”.

Bill Bischel, at eighty-one, Jesuit priest

Was powered by Jesus’s love for the least

And deep in his pocket what fired his will

Were some ashes, remains of the martyr, Joe Hill.

Susan Crane entered next and with no hesitation.

She’d built, at the Pentagon Metro station

A giant cross, bearing a man in a hood

To accuse those who tortured whoever they could.

Steven Kelly, who’d picketed, trespassed and fasted

The vile Military Commissions Act blasted

Spent six years in jail, solitary for three

Jumped through the hole, keen for what was to be.

Lynne Greewald, a nurse, then completed the band

And they started their trek over perilous land

After four weary miles, wire-cutters and thistles

They came to the stockpile of dread Trident missiles.

Spilling blood,”Into plowshares they’ll hammer their swords

And their spears into pruning hooks”…Isaiah’s words

They recited. Dawn found them with peace in their breasts

As a Navy patrol came to make the arrests.

Of their trial, the jury could make little sense:

It concerned, said the judge, just the Naval Base fence.

Those evil colossi,the Tridents themselves

Aprowl in the deep, and the continents’ shelves

One hundred and ninety two warheads apiece

Which can circle the earth minutes after release

Six thousand Hiroshimas each warhead hurled

Destroying in an instant the entire world-

This was all disallowed, said the judge, quoting law

The jury knew nothing, these facts never saw.

So the five went to prison. But, strange to relate

Their act was so simple, their path was so straight

To the weapons of evil, a system insane

Transfixing a jury, infarcting its brain

And blinding them to the unspeakable crime:

To seize secrets of Nature, God’s gifts over time

And twist them to engineer Nature’s demise-

That their deed, and that night, to mythology flies

And gives light to a dark world, in hours of need

And, as they desired, bequeaths us a Seed.