Checking in With Dave Zirin: Kaepernick, COVID and the MLB Playoffs

by

Dave: Hey Ron.

Ron: Hi Dave. Long time no see.

Dave: Long time no see. Thanks for doing this. I appreciate it.

Ron: When Jeffrey (St Clair) suggested I do this interview, I was reminded of CounterPunch's early days on the web and your columns from that small paper in Maryland were reprinted in CounterPunch. I was hooked. After all,, it had been a few decades since any Leftist had written about sports in the USA.In a few sentences, how would you describe your trajectory since then?