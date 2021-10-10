Home
October 10, 2021
Race Matters
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
October 08, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Joseph Grosso
Rikers Island: New York’s Heart of Darkness
Howie Wolke
Why We Need Big Holistic Wilderness
John P. Geyman
Roe v. Wade at a Crossroads: Can It Prevail for the Common Good?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: When the Inevitable Becomes the Criminal
Paul Street
The American “System of Governance” is a Lethal Slaveowners’ Monstrosity
John Laforge
NRC Conducting “Open Investigation” into Allegedly Counterfeit, Substandard US Reactor Parts, & Impossibility of Evacuating Seabrook
Dave Lindorff
The Rich are Different: They’re Richer Than Us and Far Greedier
Michelle Lyu
Philadelphia: The Gentrification of Progressive Politics
Eve Ottenberg
Marx and Feminism
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Why Does Congress Fight Over Childcare But Not F-35s?
Dean Baker – Ted Boettner
Manchin May Want to Stop Digging
David Yearsley
Balls to Masks!
Fred Gardner
In Defense of Andrew Wiggins
Ron Jacobs
The Privatization of “Jihad”
Matthew Stevenson
A Macedonian Ramble: Albania High and Low
Russell Mokhiber
Why Did the Democrats Take Single-Payer Off the Table? An Interview with Dr. Anne Scheetz
Ramzy Baroud
Racial Justice Vs. The Israel Lobby: When Being Pro-Palestine Becomes the New Normal
Ralph Nader
Solar Energy on the Frontlines and Old-Fashioned Clotheslines
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Climate Medusa
John Kendall Hawkins
End the 1917 Espionage Act
Raouf Halaby
Jerusalem as Memory and Place: Itzhak, Igor, and Aaron
Bob Topper
The Thread of Truth
Binoy Kampmark
Blowing the Whistle at Facebook
Andrew Moss
Vice-President Harris: It’s Your Turn to Step Up for Immigrant Rights
Karen J. Greenberg
Never Having to Say You’re Sorry: War Without Apologies
Josue De Luna Navarro
Immigration Cruelty Extends Far Beyond the Border
Shawn Fremstad
The Child Credit Absolutely Shouldn’t Have an Earnings Test, But If It Does, It Should Apply to Married Mothers
Michael Welton
Canadian Christians And Secularists Contest Including God’s Name in the Un Charter of 1948 and the Canadian Charter of 1982
Dan Bacher
Newsom Administration Issued 138 Offshore Well Permits in California Waters Prior to New Oil Spill
Prabir Purkayastha
What Does India Get Out of Being Part of ‘The Quad’?
Paul Gilk
Spiritual Compost
John Sifton
How to Avert Afghanistan’s Food and Economic Crises
Jim Hightower
The Postal Service is a Service…Not a Business
Jonah Raskin
The Winds of Sixties Change
Bama Athreya
Want a Working Democracy? Try Democratizing Work
Nicky Reid
Beware of Any War On Terror Fought by a Terrorist Nation
George Wuerthner
Lies the Timber Industry Tells
Elliot Sperber
Can o’ Banana
October 07, 2021
Kenneth Surin
UK’s Labour Party Conference, Back to the 1990s
John Kendall Hawkins
Biden: The Interesting Debt Master-Slave Dialectic
Vijay Prashad
Why the World’s Eyes Are on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border
John Feffer
Climate-Change Transition in the Age of the Billionaire
Dean Baker
High Drug Prices and the Refusal to Talk Seriously About Debt and Deficits
Binoy Kampmark
Trump, Twitter and the Digital Town Hall
James Bovard
The Best Speech I Never Gave