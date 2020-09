by

Dental Records

Being is superior to nothingness

Unless the former hurts too much

And you, you’re from Los Angeles

Your mother was an immigrant

Her father forced

To wear the star — wore one inches

From his heart — for just a few years

And your dentist

Who saw every moon as a tooth

Survived the war years, too

Unlike his parents — who died

In Utah, in concentration camps

They never returned to Riverside

Dr. Harada, off the 405