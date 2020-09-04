FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 4, 2020

Wrecking Utah: No 4-Lane Highway Through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area

by

Desert tortoise. Photo: BLM.

State and local officials in southwest Utah are asking the federal Bureau of Land Management to approve the bulldozing and carving of a new 4-lane highway through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. The request comes less than a dozen years after Congress designated the conservation area to protect habitat for the imperiled Mojave desert tortoise, which has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1990.

Construction of the highway, known as the Northern Corridor, would harm much of this key habitat for the threatened tortoise. The new highway would also exacerbate impacts of a July 2020 wildfire that tore through 12,000 acres of the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, which as the local paper pointed out, impacted desert shrubs, herbs, grasses, cacti, and wildflowers that serve as shelter and food for the threatened tortoise. The truth is that the highway is unnecessary and would increase the already rapid pace of human expansion into southwest Utah.

The Red Cliffs are the northeast extent of the range of Mojave desert tortoise and a stronghold for the species. While these creatures can live up to 80 years, they don’t reach reproductive maturity until around 15 year-old and they are very sensitive to habitat changes, which means that their populations grow slowly. The tortoise’s overall population has long been declining and the Northern Corridor highway would fuel further decline in several significant ways.

The 4-lane highway would permanently restrict tortoises’ ability to migrate within the National Conservation Area, which could lead to the complete loss of local sub-populations. And while federal officials would attempt to gather up tortoises in the path of the highway and relocate them before bulldozers started rolling, the effort would largely serve as PR rather than preservation. Science has shown that re-located tortoises have very poor survival rates and other tortoises wouldn’t be found and would be crushed by heavy equipment during construction.

Utah’s Department of Transportation wants the public to believe the new highway is needed to reduce snarled traffic in rapidly growing St. George. But real-world experience shows us that any short-term reduction in traffic congestion provided by the Northern Corridor would hasten further sprawl around St. George, ultimately offsetting the short-term traffic benefits. And the Bureau of Land Management’s own environmental analysis identifies an alternative route that not only avoids the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area entirely but would be more effective at reducing traffic congestion in the long term.

September 10 is the deadline to tell the Bureau of Land Management to act in the best interest of public lands and threatened wildlife. Click here to ask the Bureau to reject Utah’s request for an unnecessary and harmful 4-lane highway through this desert tortoise stronghold.   

Learn more at www.WildEarthGuardians.org.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chris Krupp

Chris Krupp is the Public Lands Guardian for WildEarth Guardians.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
September 04, 2020
Friday - Sunday
David Rovics
Eviction Abolition: the Time is Now
Tracey L. Rogers
The Weathering of Black America
Chris Krupp
Wrecking Utah: No 4-Lane Highway Through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area
George Wuerthner
How Livestock Differs From Wildlife
Vincent Emanuele
The Power of Revolutionary Love
Binoy Kampmark
Good Riddance: Facebook Threats and News Opportunities
Scott Gilbert
Why Calling It Fascism Matters
Wim Laven
Can King’s Dream End This Nightmare?
Nick Pemberton
The Charlie Hebdo Cartoons Still Aren’t Funny
Oscar Zambrano
Trump’s Internship in Dictatorships
Warren Alan Tidwell
We Need More Than Disaster Recovery…We Need Green Jobs
Robert Koehler
Is There Life Beyond Plastic?
Nicky Reid
America’s Secret War On Black Anarchism in Somalia
Louis Proyect
Russia, Again
Brian Wakamo
Pro Athletes and the Power of Unions
Raúl Carrillo
Postal Banking: Brought to You By JP Morgan Chase?
Adolf Alzuphar
This is What Democracy Looks Like
Ann Klosinski
In the Age of COVID, Elder Care Should be an Election Issue
Scott Owen
Time for the Peoples Party?
Clark T. Scott
Unity Within the Fasces
Christopher Brauchli
Deplatforming Trump’s Party
Kim C. Domenico
‘Cancel Culture’ and the Fate of Community
Ed Sanders
Surviving the Virus: a Glyph
CounterPunch News Service
Slaughtered Pups and Maimed Wolves in Idaho Demonstrate the Effects of Federal Delisting
September 03, 2020
Nick Baker
In the Worst of Times, the Billionaire Elite Plunder Working Class America
Philip Doe
The Savaging of Detlev Helmig, Citizen 
Don Fitz
What Can We Learn From Cuba? Medicare-for-All is a Beginning, Not the End Point
Phyllis Bennis
The Israel-UAE Deal isn’t About Peace at All
Peter Crowley
The Leprechaun Anti-BLM Meme: Irish Americans, Drop This Inanity and Support BLM
Sarah Anderson
All the Latest About Trump’s War on Our Public Postal Service
Ramzy Baroud
‘Dying to Fish’: How Israeli Piracy Destroyed Gaza’s Once Thriving Fishing Industry
Prabir Purkayastha
Facebook’s Business Model Thrives on the Virality of Hate
George Ochenski
Bad Medicine: Weaponizing Government Resources for Partisan Politics
Jake Johnston – Kira Paulemon
State Department Awarded Haiti Contract to Politically Connected Security Firm
Binoy Kampmark
Wasting the Elderly: Coronavirus and the Calculus of Death
Josh Schlossberg
Voters Can’t Get MAD Enough to Get Happy
Jesse Jackson
America’s Greatest Athletes are Standing Up, Calling This Country to Change
L. Michael Hager
The Politics of Good Vs. Evil 
Lawrence Wittner
American Workers Have Been Given a Raw Deal Throughout the Trump Era
Gary Leupp
Thoughts on the Fall of the Falwells
C. Douglas Lummis
Seven Shots in the Back: a Chant for Our Time
September 02, 2020
Vijay Prashad
The U.S. is Determined to Make Julian Assange Pay for Exposing the Cruelty of Its War on Iraq
Melvin Goodman
The Twilight of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Shraddha Agarwal
“We Don’t Have a Home to Stay at Home:” the Plight of Nomadic Families During the Pandemic
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s High School Examinations Fiasco
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail