FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 1, 2020

Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story

by

If you’re gathering evidence of the victimization of Muslim women, this is not your film. Yes, Made in Bangladesh highlights exploitation in a country, most of whose citizens are Muslim. But this film’s focus is women workers: people working to support their families, as most women do, and fighting for parity, as most of us do.

Some film reviews underscore the 2013 collapse of a garment factory in Dhaka where many women perished. Made in Bangladesh is not an account of that catastrophe.

While the venue of this film is a clothing factory and the main characters are women laborers, its inspiration is union organizer Daliya Akter who, fleeing her village home, found work in a Dhaka garment factory, one probably not unlike the setting of this film. She eventually realized that the only way out of untenable working conditions she experienced was to build worker solidarity and gain legal protection, and so began organizing a union of fellow garment workers. Made in Bangladesh is based on her struggle and ultimate success, a story so compelling that film director Rabaiyat Hossain, herself Bangladeshi, reached out to Akter to collaborate in the writing and production of her tough but heartwarming career.

This is director Rubaiyat Hossain’s third feature film, and since its 2019 release through Indie film festivals, she has won recognition as an outstanding young filmmaker. She is unapologetically committed to women’s empowerment both in the themes of her films and also by employing professional women in her production teams, assembling a crew of talented Bangladeshi women to handle the cameras, the sound, editing, casting, and other production work that go into serious filmmaking. In a 2019 interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hossain explains her determination to bring women into all levels of production.

Hossain is forthright about the political motive behind her themes too.

She emphasizes that the women she portrays are not victims. Her aim is to direct attention to women’s search for political solutions to injustices they experience. She rejects boycotts announced by sympathetic foreign consumers of those garment sweat shops after the 2013 tragedy, explaining:

“These (factory) jobs have the potential to redefine life for young women in Bangladesh; the struggle of garment workers to be able to collectively work towards realizing their rights must be supported by everyone who wears the clothes they make. Only a tiny percentage of Bangladeshi factories are unionized; the answer (to exploitative factory management) is that these women are respected and that bad (working) conditions are not tolerated.”

The film has deservedly won Hossain’s team international acclaim. Made in Bangladesh is laboriously and skillfully filmed in situ (in contrast with those lavishly staged Bollywood productions and made-for-America Indian features). Director Hossain swamps us in the deafening noise of a factory floor where rows of undistinguishable workers bend over machines. She maneuvers us along dusty, clamorous Dhaka streets. She leads us through unlit corridors of the labor ministry where our heroine repeatedly returns, petition in hand. She holds our gaze behind mosquito netting to overhear a forlorn couple review their bleak options. She draws us into a cluster of coworkers gathering to strategize their campaign. Anyone who has walked through urban neighborhoods in Nepal, Pakistan, India or Bangladesh will appreciate the authenticity that Hossain and her crew achieve in Made in Bangladesh. (It’s evident that her aim is not to exhibit Dhaka’s poverty. It is what it is—the daily routine of laborers, many of them rural migrants to the city.)

And the actors: Made in Bangladesh’s main character is Shimu, beautifully rendered by Rikita Nandini Shimu. Our heroine emerges from silent humility to step on a risky path, facing one obstacle after another, yet refusing to retreat. Two other noteworthy figures are an NGO worker who recruits Shimu to gather signatures for her campaign but offers no real political support, and another unsympathetic character, a secretary to the ministry of labor official who reviewers union applications. Both these women could facilitate Shimu’s agenda, and their portrayal as passive characters emphasizes the courage and determination needed by our heroine.

This Bangladeshi production also propels the country’s film talent onto the global stage, adding to the growing body of work that is countering established stereotypes and white-hero-focused films that have hitherto shaped and dominated our perceptions of the world’s people.

For information about access to the film on its August 28th USA release: Made-in-Bangladesh.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:B. Nimri Aziz

B. Nimri Aziz is a New York based anthropologist and journalist. Find her work at www.RadioTahrir.org. She was a longtime producer at Pacifica-WBAI Radio in NY.

New from
CounterPunch

September 01, 2020
B. Nimri Aziz
Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail