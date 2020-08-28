FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 28, 2020

Restoration in Washington?

by

In 2008, when Barack Obama chose veteran centrist Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate, it seemed a prudent choice: Democrats had already expressed their desire for change by choosing a progressive African American who opposed the Iraq war to succeed George W Bush. In November, it’s Biden’s turn to run for the top job. Since he does not quicken any pulses, good political casting called for a running mate who would symbolise something more exciting than himself — not political radicalism, but inclusion. So he picked Kamala Harris, who has a Jamaican father, Indian mother and Jewish husband.

The boldness stops there. The senator from California is a conventional, opportunistic politician, best known for her solid personal ambition and consummate talent for fund-raising with billionaires (1). US stocks, which had already jumped in March when Biden beat Bernie Sanders for the nomination, rose still further on the news of Harris’s selection. After the failure of her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination — she withdrew at the end of last year before the first primaries — she will owe everything to the man who chose her, whom she may one day succeed. So it’s all worked out well. They see more or less eye to eye: America is big and beautiful, and a few reforms will make it even better; its values inspire the world, and its military alliances protect liberal democracy from tyrants.

Biden and Harris are not committing to do much more than Obama did during his two terms. At least they won’t make a reckless claim like he did in the summer before his election: ‘We will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.’ By the time Trump succeeded Obama eight years later, those children had grown up, and the oceans were still rising.

However limited, the Biden-Harris ticket has at least one aim that will create enthusiasm: kicking the current incumbent out of the White House and cleansing an institution Democrats see as now debased by a racketeer. One Democrat leader recently compared Trump to Mussolini (and suggested ‘Putin is Hitler’) (2). Such a hate figure should ensure a good Democrat turnout on 3 November.

Most European governments too are hoping for a return to a ‘normal’ American presidency. They are quite unable to detach themselves from the US leadership, even when it is in the hands of an uneducated loudmouth, and they imagine that a Democrat administration will treat them a bit more kindly. And restore some credibility to the usual platitudes about democracy, the ‘free world’ and the values of the West. Is such a reset a cause for celebration simply because the alternative looks so apocalyptic?

Translated by George Miller.

Notes.

(1Michela Tindera, ‘Billionaires Loved Kamala Harris’, Forbes, New York, 12 August 2020.

(2Jim Clyburn, Majority Whip in the House of Representatives, CNN, 2 August 2020.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Serge Halimi

Serge Halimi is president of Le Monde diplomatique

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Missy Comley Beattie
Shit Bowl Country
Ron Jacobs
Life in the Ultra Resistance: A Tale of the Catholic Left
Mel Gurtov
The Israel-UAE Agreement: Good for a Few, Bad for Most
Myles Hoenig
Black Lives Don’t Matter (To Congress)
Mitchell Zimmerman
Five Trump Failures That Unleashed a Pandemic
Greta Anderson
One Ranch, Nine Dead Cows, and Six Very Strange Wolf Investigations
Benjamin Mitchell-Yellin
Race, Class, and the True Roots of American Inequality
Nicky Reid
Kamala Harris Is No Ally to Transwomen
James E. Varney
Trump’s Postmaster General Should be Returned to Sender
Jim Hightower
Trump’s AG Department is Serving Up Diseased Chicken
Adolf Alzuphar
If We Were a Republic
Nick Pemberton
Wild Poliovirus Eradicated in Africa; Rejoice!
Robert Koehler
Ending the Civil War
OmarJoseph Nasser-Khoury
Let’s Not Tatreez: Normalisation in the Age of Neoliberal Depoliticisation
Cesar Chelala
Soccer’s Holy Trinity
Cinnamon Janzer
Heartland Tenants Who Beat the Odds
J.P. Linstroth
The NBA and Black Lives Matter
August 27, 2020
David Mattson
The Sturgis and Standing Rock Protests
Ernesto Longa, David Correia, and Matias Fontenla
What Good are Police on Patrol? An Analysis of Traffic Enforcement in Albuquerque
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail