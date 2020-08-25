Home
August 25, 2020
Trump’s Cold War with China is Heating Up
More articles by:
CP Editor
David Schultz
COVID-19 and the Nakedness of the Corporate University
Patrick Cockburn
Syria Faces Calamity as Trump’s New Sanctions Combine With Surging Coronavirus
Marshall Auerback
Why Courts Across the World are Ruling That the Gig Economy is Paving the Road to Serfdom
Richard Falk
Trumpism, Where Does It Go From Here?
Ramzy Baroud
‘People of the Cave’: Palestinians Take Their Fight for Justice to the Mountains
Helen Yaffe
With COVID-19 Under Control, Cuba Launches New Economic Battle
Jeff Berg
Masai and the Iceberg of Impunity
John Kendall Hawkins
DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead
Aakanksha
Mumbai’s Homeless: “Our Masks Floated Away”
Adolf Alzuphar
A New Republic
Steven Salaita
The Architecture of Surveillance in Northern Virginia
Charles Kwuelum
How the U.S. Can Support Developing Countries Fighting COVID… for Almost Nothing
Binoy Kampmark
Echo Chamber Politics
George Wuerthner
How Low Flows Due to Irrigation are Destroying Oregon’s Deschutes River
Paul Street
Thanks, Obama: You Lie
David Correia, Justin Bendell, and Ernesto Longa
Operation Legend in Albuquerque is Not What Anyone Says It Is
Richard D. Wolff
Socialist or Capitalist: What is China’s Model, Exactly?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
40 Acres and a Mule: the Plight of Black Farmers
Sam Pizzigati
The Arithmetic of Avarice
Chris Gilbert
The Spanish State’s “Nationalization” of Clinics Resembles Privatization
Ralph Nader
Democratic Convention: New Faces, Similar Policies
Richard C. Gross
Bidding for Reelection Amid Crisis and Fear
Sonali Kolhatkar
President Trump, Child-Trafficker-in-Chief
Luke O'Brien
The Toll of Capitalism
Dean Baker
Should We be More Worried About the Economy?
Brian Trautman
From Protecting Voting Rights to Honoring Veterans, The Post Office Is An Essential Service
Frances Madeson
African Asylum Seekers Jailed in Louisiana Stop Eating in Protest
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Conventional Weapons at the DNC
Eve Ottenberg
Only Medicare For All Can Beat Covid
Jim Kavanagh
Why Payroll Taxes Are the Achilles Heel of Social Security
Rob Urie
The Day After Election Day
Jennifer Robin
On the Portland Beating: The Ubiquity of Phones is Arresting
Charlotte Dennett
How to Rig an Election: an Interview With Greg Palast
Andrew Levine
Infomercial Over: Not Good, But It Could Have Been A Lot Worse
H. Bruce Franklin
Which Side Are You On?
Jonathan Cook
How Israel Wages War on Palestinian History
Eric Mann
The Black Led “Defund the Police” Movement Wins Great Breakthrough in Los Angeles: An Organizer’s Interpretation
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
‘Palestine is Still the Issue’: UN Vote Exposes, Isolates Canada
Conn Hallinan
China and the US: the 21st Century’s “Great Game”
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Steve Bannon is Arrested for Nonprofit Fraud After Using an Octopus of Nonprofits to Help Elect Trump
Sarah Anderson
The Fox is Still in the Henhouse at the Post Office
Mike Hastie
What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds
Joseph Natoli
Anything to Salvage From the Trump Nightmare?
Dean Baker
The Burden of the Debt: Lessons for Team Biden
Richard Moser
Still Triangulating After All These Years
