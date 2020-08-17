FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 17, 2020

Wear a Mask If You Can, Don’t Bully Those Who Can’t

by

I’ve been seeing memes online advocating shaming people who aren’t wearing masks. Please don’t.

If you see someone in a store without a mask, talk to the store instead of bothering the customer. There are two reasons why.

First, your bigger problem isn’t the person – it’s the store. What are their procedures? Ask them and find out. If they aren’t doing enough to keep their customers safe, you may sensibly choose not to shop there.

Second, it’s true: The person with no mask may be an able-bodied person who has decided the rules don’t apply to them. But they also might be a disabled person who is doing their best. Harassing them about a mask they’re unable to wear is harmful.

I’m disabled. I can’t wear a mask. If you saw me in public, there’s a lot more to the story you wouldn’t have seen.

You wouldn’t have seen me staying home, alone, trying to avoid people so that when I do go into public without a mask, I’ve minimized the chance that I’ve got any germs to spread. You wouldn’t have seen me making every possible attempt to obtain what I needed online, at curbside, or by delivery.

You wouldn’t have seen the things I simply do without when I can’t get them that way. Did you know that stores that offer curbside pickup or delivery sometimes don’t offer it for every item?

You wouldn’t know I live alone and nobody else could run the errand for me. If I’m in that store, it’s because I couldn’t find a way to avoid it.

You wouldn’t have seen me call the store in advance, explain that I can’t wear a mask because of my disability, and ask what they wanted me to do. You probably didn’t know that I was following their procedures.

Maybe you didn’t notice how much I’m trying to avoid talking or opening my mouth while I’m in the store.

You don’t know how bad I feel every time I have to ask for accommodations just to exist in public spaces. I feel like I’m cheating by asking to play by different rules than everyone else.

You don’t know about the decades I spent going to doctors, getting misdiagnosed, and never getting the treatment I needed. Or the years I spent asking for disability accommodations at work and school or from friends, only for them to treat me like I’m just doing it to inconvenience them.

Between asking for an accommodation and just going home, I’d rather go home. But sometimes there’s stuff I just need to go out and buy.

Having a disability is painful enough without also trying to convince other people you’re telling the truth about it. I know when I go out now that people are looking at me and judging me. They assume I don’t believe in science or I don’t care about their health, and neither is true.

If you can wear a mask, you should. And if you’re spreading fact-free, anti-mask propaganda, you should stop. But please, before you challenge or shame someone who isn’t wearing a mask, consider that they might be disabled. If you’re in a store, talk to someone who works there instead.

Your safety is important. But there’s a more compassionate way to stay safe than bullying a disabled person.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

Jill Richardson is pursuing a PhD in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

New from
CounterPunch

August 17, 2020
Jill Richardson
Wear a Mask If You Can, Don’t Bully Those Who Can’t
Cesar Chelala
Domestic Violence in the Time of the Pandemic
Larry Everest et al
A Letter on Gary Leupp’s “The RCP, Fascism, and Chairman Bob’s Endorsement of Biden for President”
George Wuerthner
Eastside Forest Scam: the Proposed Removal of the 21-Inch Rule
John Kendall Hawkins
Trumps’ Coy Snowden Mystery: The Kiss of Death
Elliot Sperber
Whiteness
Weekend Edition
August 14, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Lights! Camera! Kill! Hollywood, the Pentagon and Imperial Ambitions.
Joseph Grosso
Bloody Chicken: Inside the American Poultry Industry During the Time of COVID
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: It Had to be You
H. Bruce Franklin
August 12-22, 1945: Washington Starts the Korean and Vietnam Wars
Pete Dolack
Business as Usual Equals Many Extra Deaths from Global Warming
Paul Street
Whispers in the Asylum (Seven Days in August)
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Predatory Capitalism and the Nuclear Threat in the Age of Trump
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
‘Magical Thinking’ has Always Guided the US Role in Afghanistan
Ramzy Baroud
The Politics of War: What is Israel’s Endgame in Lebanon and Syria?
Ron Jacobs
It’s a Sick Country
Eve Ottenberg
Trump’s Plan: Gut Social Security, Bankrupt the States
Richard C. Gross
Trump’s Fake News
Jonathan Cook
How the Guardian Betrayed Not Only Corbyn But the Last Vestiges of British Democracy
Joseph Natoli
What Trump and the Republican Party Teach Us
Robert Fisk
Can Lebanon be Saved?
Brian Cloughley
Will Biden be Less Belligerent Than Trump?
Kenn Orphan
We Do Not Live in the World of Before
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Compromise & the Status Quo
Andrew Bacevich
Biden Wins, Then What?
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Criminology of Global Warming
Michael Welton
Toppled Monuments and the Struggle For Symbolic Space
Prabir Purkayastha
Why 5G is the First Stage of a Tech War Between the U.S. and China
Daniel Beaumont
The Reign of Error
Adrian Treves – John Laundré
Science Does Not Support the Claims About Grizzly Hunting, Lethal Removal
David Rosen
A Moment of Social Crisis: Recalling the 1970s
Maximilian Werner
Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf: Textual Manipulations in Anti-wolf Rhetoric
Pritha Chandra
Online Education and the Struggle over Disposable Time
Robert Koehler
Learning from the Hibakushas
Seth Sandronsky
Teaching in a Pandemic: an Interview With Mercedes K. Schneider
Dean Baker
Financing Drug Development: What the Pandemic Has Taught Us
Greta Anderson
Blaming Mexican Wolves for Livestock Kills
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Meaning of the Battle of Salamis
Mel Gurtov
The World Bank’s Poverty Illusion
Paul Gilk
The Great Question
Rev. Susan K. Williams Smith
Trump Doesn’t Want Law and Order
Martin Cherniack
Neo-conservatism: The Seductive Lure of Lying About History
Nicky Reid
Pick a Cold War, Any Cold War!
George Wuerthner
Zombie Legislation: the Latest Misguided Wildfire Bill
Lee Camp
The Execution of Elephants and Americans
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail