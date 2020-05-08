FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 8, 2020

Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

It is beyond obscene that the U.S. government used the Covid-19 panic to ram through a $500 billion loan giveaway to rich corporations. Loans with no strings attached. How did the geniuses in Washington conclude that stuffing cash into the pockets of oligarchs would help the 30 million dumped out of work? Those plutocrats have proved time and again, since Ronald Reagan first started throwing money to them, that when you give them dollars it does not trickle down to ordinary people. It goes to stock buybacks and multimillion-dollar ceo bonuses and raises. It is money flushed down the toilet.

A government that burns money like this can afford Medicare for All. Especially during a lethal pandemic. But our senators, congressmen and white house officials clearly prefer to let people die of plague while they make inequality great again. Their motto is the haves get it all, the have-nots get crumbs. A government that can squander $500 billion on the super rich can afford a universal basic income for its citizens. But our political elites prefer to loot the country and pass the cash to people already swimming in it. No lifeline for the millions who just lost their income. Nothing besides a one-time check for $1200 and unemployment. Which they get from their states. Which are going bankrupt and can’t expect money from Trump, Mnuchin or Mitch McConnell, because no – that trio is too busy bashing Democratic governors and passing out the plunder like candy to corporate cronies and donors.

Adding insult to injury, the political elite who rigged this pillage didn’t even bother to conceal it, cover it up, make excuses or lie about it. Nope. The stock market sank, so without further ado Trump et alia pushed through a bailout for the people who need it least. They didn’t conceal it, because they just assume everybody who matters agrees – when there’s stock-market trouble, the U.S. opens its coffers to corporations, because this is the United States of Corporations not of Citizens, especially not citizens without substantial portfolios. Those people don’t matter. The 30 million who lost their jobs don’t count. And in case they were deluded enough to think they did, Trump, Mnuchin and McConnell just gave a fortune to plutocrats to make it crystal clear: in the U.S. the rich have all the rights – especially the right to government money.

But, you may ask, what about the small business loan program? Well, the first time around that didn’t go so well, with lots of money grabbed by publicly traded corporations. We’ll see how the re-do fares. But even that cannot conceal the brazenness of the $500 billion corporate loan giveaway, which requires no job hirings or worker retentions. At least the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) does that. The $500 billion corporate gift should be redirected, tout de suite, to the states or to the PPP – where at least it could do some good for ordinary people. But Washington doesn’t think much of ordinary people.

What our rulers really do think of us is best demonstrated by how Republicans treat meat packers, who do hard, dirty, disgusting, dangerous work. Many meat packing plants have become Covid-19 hothouses, with workers dying. On May 1, the CDC announced that almost 5000 meat packers are infected. So some plants temporarily shut down. Trump freaked out over this and designated slaughterhouses an essential industry. Workers evinced reluctance to return to work, since for many the pestilence could be a death sentence. But governors in states with slaughterhouses threatened to stop these workers’ unemployment checks if they did not clock in. So meat packers have a choice: starve or get the plague. Either way, Washington and their governors clearly regard them as expendable.

One irony is that many meat packers are undocumented workers – you know, the people Trump loves to vilify. Suddenly he says they’re essential to ongoing American life. But many of them, presumably, could not get unemployment funds anyway, due to their immigration status. We’ll see if they risk infection and possibly death for a president who routinely belittles and insults them and whose only concern for them thus far has been to kick them out of the U.S. as fast as possible.

So $500 billion for plutocrats, peanuts for everyone else, forced labor and forced exposure to a deadly virus for “essential” workers. If that sounds like a democracy to you, check the dictionary definition. It spells oligarchy, maybe even tyranny.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Eve Ottenberg

Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Further Adventures of Feckless Frank. She can be reached at her website.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ralph Nader
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Slaughter of the Innocents: COVID-19 & the Future of Agriculture
Andrew Bacevich
V-E Day Plus 75: From a Moment of Victory to a Time of Pandemic
Ron Jacobs
Jackson State Shootings, 1970
Osha Neumann
Faint Praise for the Pandemic
Richard Moser
What is the General Strike?
Nino Pagliccia
The Hybrid War on Venezuela Moves to a New Stage of Aggression
Alvaro Huerta
Brick-by-Brick: An Ode to My Mexican Mother, Carmen Mejía Huerta
Binoy Kampmark
Tara Reade, the Democrats and Joe Biden’s Women Problem
John Cavanagh
Trump Isn’t the First to Threaten WHO, Merely the Most Dangerous
Gary Olson
Is The New York Times Trying to Foster Working Class Consciousness?
Thomas S. Harrington
Let’s Pretend
Nick Licata
Harnessing the Virus Debt for Economic Growth
Andrew Moss
Racial Fault Lines and the Coronavirus
Karl Grossman
COVID-19 and a New, Better World
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Nozomi Hayase
Assange’s US extradition, Threat to Future of Internet and Democracy
Jill Richardson
Remembering Our Empathy
Jim Goodman
System Failure: Our Food System is Not Set Up to Handle a Global Crisis
George Burchett
The Most Beautiful House In the World
Kim C. Domenico
Humankind is Our Business: A Case for Poetic Disobedience
Scott Klinger
If Small Businesses Aren’t Essential, Neither is Collecting Rent
Nicky Reid
What Rough Beast Slouches Towards Washington and Beijing?
Richard Klin
Beyond Time: Ellsie Kay, Connie Converse and a Musical Lineage
Louis Proyect
Beyond the Uproar Over Planet of Humans
John Kendall Hawkins
We Are Movie Cameras, Lucidly Dreaming
Charles R. Larson
Review: Marc Petitjean’s “The Heart: Frida Kahlo in Paris”
May 07, 2020
Charles Pierson
COVID-19 and the High Cost of Dying
Johnny Hazard
COVID-19 Comes to Nezahualcóyotl: a Mexican City Confronts a Pandemic
Howard Lisnoff
Online Education in a Time of Grave Danger
Philip Doe
The Great Divorce: the People of Colorado v. the State
Jake Johnston
The US Has Been Exporting COVID-19 to Haiti; Now, It is Returning a Death Squad Leader
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail