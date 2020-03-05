FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 5, 2020

How a Mockingbird Can Kill a Legacy

by

Each morning after working on my maiden novel from 5 am to 8:30 am I do what I always do: heat some filtered water in my electric kettle, carry it to the bedroom with an empty large cup, and watch the early morning news shows for a mental respite — MSNBC’s Morning Joe being my favorite.

This Particular blustery New York morning, (which for the record is, Feb 27th 2020) went virtually the way I expected it to — with a horrifying discourse on the Coronavirus — and 45’s puerile unstatesmanlike approach to this exigent global concern.

But as the show was wrapping up, something else was added to the dismal start of the day, mayor Bill de Blasio was coming on Morning Joe, after a final commercial break, to declare February 27th “To Kill A Mockingbird Day” in New York City. A two-pronged celebration of Ms. Harper Lee’s perpetually extolled novel, and the new (Scott Rudin, Barry Diller) Broadway version that premiered in a one-off show, a few blocks downtown, at the city’s most fabled haunt, Madison Square Garden.

The un-contexed announcement before the commercial break was already enough to send my brow caving to the upper bridge of my nose, due mainly to my critique of Ms. Lee’s classic, under a modern literary perspective. But when de Blasio went on air (with the show’s lead actor, Ed Harris) and predicated his motivation to commemorate the Broadway play, on the electricity that powers Black History Month, befuddlement quickly mutated into utter disgust.

For some reason it seems unwittingly easy to accept the mayor’s proclamation as a celebratory triumph of literary achievement, in the name of racial valor — but to do so is to plant that flag in segregated soil, from a uniformed, insensitive and insouciant white perspective.

In my (and many others) opinion, To Kill a Mockingbird’s narrative has always been one aimed at the white community, with a hand full of mute black characters placed on the chess board for strategic insignificant purpose. There’s nothing wrong with this approach. Ms. Lee, (God rest her soul) as with any author trying to convey their ideas, had license to achieve her objective anyway she chose. However, it seems to me, if a work of art is to be infused into Black History Month, and lauded for its contribution to a discussion that has a black and white perspective, both perspectives should be explored in said work of art. Which makes this particular Jim/Jane Crow tale unbefitting of the mayor’s annual plaudit — and makes de Blasio’s decision to choose this work of art, indifferent to the African American artistic contribution to the historical racial plight — and its presence in the celebration of Black History Month.

How a man married to a beautiful black woman, (who is an artist in her own right) can make such a blatant faux pas, bypasses my cognitive attributes. However, when I consider that Spike Lee, an artist I have profound respect for, was at the Madison Square Garden premier, co-signing the celebration, I may be underestimating the blind spot American society has for To Kill a Mockingbird. A novel that has been venerated for so long, and so hard, a lot of people might not be willing to acknowledge that it has not aged well, and reads as if it were being published today on the yellowed 1960 stationery it was conceived with.

Thank God I can’t say the same for the academic community, a society of teachers and scholars that have witnessed firsthand the insidious effects Mockingbird has had in classrooms across the country, especially with African American students.

In an intriguing piece titled, Forget Atticus: Why We Should Stop Teaching “To Kill a Mockingbird” — written by an English teacher named, Will Menarndt,  the author states, “(To Kill a Mockingbird has been) a fixture (on) school reading lists (for years), (and) as a high school English teacher, I have the chore of rereading the book annually, becoming more aware with each rereading of the damaging narrative it offers in dealing with present-day racism.”

Mr. Menarndt expounds even further: “The n-word is not just written on the page. As students read passages out loud, they say it to each other. They speak Atticus’s words, and they internalize his lessons. To call that experience “uncomfortable” is to disguise the pain of racial violence beneath a mask of euphemism.”

According to Mr. Menarndt “the school board in Biloxi, Mississippi, voted (in October of 2017) to ban To Kill a Mockingbird.” Journalist K.W. Colyard, confirms this fact in a conflicting piece he wrote for Bustle Magazine titled: “To Kill a Mockingbird” Shouldn’t Be Banned, But Students Deserve An Alternative To “White Savior Narratives.

In the essay Mr. Colyard interestingly asserts: “To Kill a Mockingbird is a fantastic work of literature, and removing it from a school’s curriculum because it makes white readers uncomfortable misses the point entirely. With that being said, Lee’s is not the best book to teach white kids about racism, because it grounds its narrative in the experience of a white narrator and presents her father as the white savior, in spite of the fact that he fails miserably at saving the man he was contractually obligated to rescue.”

No matter what pretzel of an opinion you identify with, the consistent salty, or provocative narrative seems to be, Mockingbird is no longer the go to whetstone one uses to intricately sharpen a humane racial perspective. And if that’s true, incorporating the tale into Black History Month, by chiseling a “To Kill a Mockingbird Day” into the New York city calendar, is a grotesque uneducated use of authority — especially when one considers the list of great dramatic titles (and novels), contributed by African American playwrights to the American literary cannon. Illustrious names like, Wilson, Hughes, Hansberry and Baraka quickly come to mind.

I hope I haven’t insinuated to any degree, and to anyone willing to engaged this correspondence, that Ms. Lee’s novel should be banned, and has no place on Broadway or in a nurturing intellectualenvironment and discussion, especially one that is willing to account for the skewed doctrines and culture of the brutal era that birthed the novel, and many others like it. If that’s how these passages read then I have failed as a writer.

That said, and since writing is hard and we are all capable of failure, let me end this essay with a statement that I hope clearly conveys what I am insinuating… A — “To Kill A Mockingbird Day”, dedicated in celebration of Black History Month, by way of  theatrical homage, cannot, and will not, ever, supersede an — “A Raisin In The Sun Day…” Not in the heart and mind of a true black art aesthete it won’t.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Elliott MIller

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 05, 2020
Elliott MIller
How a Mockingbird Can Kill a Legacy
Mandy Smithberger
Creating a National Insecurity State: Spending More, Seeing Less
Binoy Kampmark
Strong Man Legacies: Burying Mubarak
Jared Bernstein - Dean Baker
The Coronavirus Could Wreck the Economy. These Steps Would Help Limit the Damage
Jonathan Power
It’s Rubbish to Trash China
Elliot Sperber
Pandora’s Grail 
March 04, 2020
Matthew Hoh
They Have the Watches, We Have the Time; US and Iran Hardliners Still Want War
Sam Pizzigati
Why Do Cars Kill More People in Unequal Nations?
Ron Jacobs
Checking in From Bernie World
Christopher Ketcham
The Call for an Extinction Rebellion
Binoy Kampmark
Mixed Returns for the Huawei Bashing Tour
Nyla Ali Khan
Relationships are Not the Monopoly of the State and Its Appendages
M. K. Bhadrakumar
A World No Longer Shaped by Atlantic Powers
B. Nimri Aziz
Kaia Rolle, Handcuffed and Arrested at 6: How Many More, and for How Long Will This Happen in America?
Kim C. Domenico
Liberals Explain Things to Me … My Soul Rebels
James A Haught
Problems with Bible Classes
Jake Johnston
Honesty Isn’t Just a Campaign Attribute, It’s a Prerequisite for Change
David Swanson
Yet Another Mass Shooter Was a Military Veteran
March 03, 2020
John Davis
Bernie and the Biotariat
Patrick Cockburn
The Real Modi: Do the Killings of Muslims Represent India’s Kristallnacht?
Peter Harrison
What Might Happen If We Thought of Other Animals as People?
Paul Street
Primary Notes from a Shit-Hole Superpower: Crashing the Party from the Top Down
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Economics of Democratic Socialism
John Talberth
To Save Our Climate We Need Taller Trees Not Taller Wooden Buildings
Jennifer Matsui
Masterfully Baiting the Reds for a Dick’s Re-Election
Ralph Nader
American Fuhrer—Corrupt Rampage Against Americans
Dean Baker
Do Stockholders Look Forward to a Decade of Very Low Returns?
John Feffer
Making America Unsafe Again
Joyce Nelson
Bloomberg & Occupy Wall Street
Chuck Collins
Why the US Would be Better Off With Fewer Billionaires
Sam Husseini
If Sanders is Robbed of the Nomination, It’s Time for the VotePact Strategy 
George Wuerthner
Water is a Privilege Not a Right: Bleeding the Deschutes River
Jonathan Latham
Researchers Are Substantially Undercounting Gene-Editing Errors
George Ochenski
COVID-19 Upends Political Landscape and Global Economy
March 02, 2020
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Billionaire Power and Politics
Roger Harris
Venezuela Embassy Protectors on Trial
Robert Fisk
Iran’s Coronavirus Outbreak Bizarrely Resembles the Black Death
Dave Lindorff
Saying Government-Funded Healthcare’s Too Costly is Nuts…Unless You Think the US Uniquely Can’t Do It
Vijay Prashad
Remembering the Heroism of Activist Berta Cáceres Four Years After Her Assassination: an Interview With Her Daughter
Steven Krichbaum
Noah, New and Improved: the Endangered Species Act Under Trump
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Agriculture and the Gates Foundation
Binoy Kampmark
The Viral Blame Game: Xenophobia, Attribution and Coronavirus
Alison Bodine
Indigenous Rights Are Human Rights! RCMP Out of Wet’suwet’en!
Sam Stearns
Environmental Collusion is Corruption
Jack Rasmus
South Carolina Primary: What Does It Mean?
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail