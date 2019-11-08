FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 8, 2019

A New Disease Big Meat Doesn’t Want You to Know About

by

Have you ever heard of African swine fever (ASF) caused by the African swine fever virus (ASFV)? A fourth of the world’s pigs have died from it just this year –– half of all of China’s pigs –– but like previous food animal pandemics, Big Meat has managed to keep it out of the news.

The only mainstream stories most people have read that touch on ASF deal with China’s pork reserves (like the US’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve says a New York Times piece that manages to dodge the disease itself) and trade implications of the pig disease. Questions about the pandemic disease potentials of intensive animal agriculture are skirted.

ASF originated in East Africa and reached Eastern Europe in 2007 where it is has remained. Since ASF’s outbreak in China last year in which half of the country’s pigs have died and another 1 million were culled, ASF has spread to Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, North Korea, the Philippines, more of eastern Europe and even Belgium.

“It’s not a question of whether ASF reaches American shores, but when,” wrote Thomas Parsons, professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine, and Scott Michael Moore, China Program Director at the University of Pennsylvania, in the Hill this month. “Should the virus enter the U.S., your future as a pork producer would radically change,” warns Pork Business.

The ASF virus causes death in 1 to 8 days in acute cases and, in other animals, subclinical cases in which there are no symptoms. This allows the spread of the disease as animals and their meat are sold either deliberately or not.

This is not the first time that Big Meat has kept the facts of major animal pandemics away from consumers who likely would be turned off to their products. It also suppressed the facts about porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDv) and avian flu.

By 2014, PEDv had killed 10 percent of the nation’s pigs, but Big Meat managed to prevent the public from seeing dumpsters full of dead pigs. If they saw photos, people might ask what is happening on industrial farms, why are so many animals sick and what drugs are they being given? (The drugs pigs are given to prevent diseases is stomach turning.) The PEDv scourge was so devastating, a Kentucky farm fed dead pigs to other pigs in an attempt to induce “immunity” in survivors.

To combat PEDv the government gave $11.1 million of our tax dollars to private farmers who were “producers of infected herds.” Here’s a cheaper idea: how about giving them fresh air, room and no drugs?

Then there was U.S. bird flu. From 2014 through mid-2015, 48 million chickens and turkeys were killed in the U.S. to prevent the disease’s spread and protect farmer profits. Despite the carnage, the disease resurfaced in 2017. Again Big Meat managed to keep images out of the public view.

It is easy to see why. To prevent the spread of bird flu, healthy, floor-reared turkeys and broiler chickens are herded into an enclosed area where they were administered propylene glycol foam to suffocate them. “Ventilation shutdown” is also used –– raising the barn temperature to at least 104F for a minimum of three hours to kill the entire flock. “Round the clock incinerators and crews in hazmat suits,” were required for bird depopulation in 2015 reported Fortune.

When farm animal disease pandemics hit, it is not about the “price of bacon,” trade wars or farmer profits as mainstream media and Big Meat would have you believe. It is about a style of farming which egregiously harms animals, workers and the environment for a product that is about as good for you as cigarettes. The African swine fever is just the latest example.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Martha Rosenberg

Martha Rosenberg is an investigative health reporter. She is the author of  Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health (Prometheus).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
November 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Real Constitutional Crisis: The Constitution
Sarah Shenker
My Friend Was Murdered for Trying to Save the Amazon
Rob Urie
Left is the New Right, or Why Marx Matters
Andrew Levine
What Rises to the Level of Impeachability?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Enter Sondland
Matthew Hoh
And the Armies That Remained Suffer’d: Veterans, Moral Injury and Suicide
Kirkpatrick Sale
2020: The Incipient Bet
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Growing Ecological Civilization in China
Conn Hallinan
Middle East: a Complex Re-alignment
Robert Hunziker
Ignoring Climate Catastrophes
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Repatriate the Children of the Jihad
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Neoliberalism’s Children Rise Up to Demand Justice in Chile and the World
John McMurtry
From Canada’s Election to Public Action: Beyond the Moral Tumor of Alberta Tar-Sands
Pete Dolack
Pacifica’s WBAI Back on the Air But Fight for Non-Corporate Radio Continues
Steven Krichbaum
Eating the Amazon
Louis Proyect
A Socialist Party in Our Time?
Norman Solomon
The Crass Warfare of Billionaires Against Sanders and Warren
Ramzy Baroud
Microsoft Should Not Fund Israeli Spying on Palestinians
Ben Terrall
Nelson Algren and the Pathologies of Life in the USA
John Kendall Hawkins
Flying Leaps, 30 Years Later
Roger Harris
Sierra Club Takes a Commendable Turn on Population, Climate Change, and Inequality
Martha Rosenberg
A New Disease Big Meat Doesn’t Want You to Know About
Dan Bacher
Illegal Loggers Murder Indigenous Forest Guardian in Brazilian Amazon
Christopher Brauchli
The Contemptible Secretary DeVos
Ralph Nader
America’s Streets and Squares Are Waiting: Massive Rallies Work!
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
New Mexico Postcard: The Call of the Sandhill Cranes
Ted Rall
Progressives Care More About Taking the Democratic Party Than Getting Rid of Trump
Philip Doe
Just Another Whitewash: the Federal Investigation of the Firestone Fracking Fire in Colorado 
Dean Baker
The Problems with the “Swiss Model”
Jesse Jackson
A Long Overdue Debate on Medicare-for-All
Brett Wilkins
30 Years Ago, American Nun Dianna Ortiz Was Kidnapped and Tortured in Guatemala, She’s Still Waiting for Truth & Justice
Mel Gurtov
From President to Autocrat
Keith Combs
One Way to Honor Vets? Protect the Postal Service
Danny Sjursen
Watching My Students Turn Into Soldiers of Empire
Theo Wuest
If Money is Tight, Climate Change is Your Issue
Jim Hightower
The Feds are Paying Big Oil to Pollute
David Rosen
The Epstein Story Continues to Unravel
Robert Koehler
A Tight Grip on Our Nuclear Toys
Binoy Kampmark
Curfew Panda
J.P. Linstroth
The Politics of Denial, The Brazilian President, and The Fate of Amazonia
Arshad Khan
Schweitzer’s “Reverence for Life” in the Age of Trump and Modi
George Wuerthner
Remove the Cows Not the Conifers
Haitian Studies Association
Statement of Solidarity with the People of Haiti
Robert P. Alvarez
Republicans, Not Russians, Threaten Our Elections
David Yearsley
On Coffee, Cantatas, and Unwed Daughters Crossing the Threshold
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail