  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

ONE WEEK TO DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!

We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 24, 2019

A Blatant Disregard for Human Dignity

by

It says a lot about one’s government when ordinary citizens petition the United Nations stop human torture by their government’s leaders. Yet that is exactly what a number of Montanans have done.

On Oct. 9, 149 ordinary Montana citizens sent their letter to the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights. The letter asks her “to take immediate action against the United States of America and our President Donald J. Trump’s Administration under the Dec. 10, 1948, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article V.” This article states: “No one shall be subject to torture or to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.”

And the reason? The letter continues: “[B]ecause the policies of our government and the Trump Administration, violate the rights of persons seeking asylum at our southern border. These violations, cause permanent physical and emotional trauma to the individuals, families, and, most importantly, to the children, who are victims of these policies. These policies are cruel, inhumane, degrading and amount to the torture of vulnerable, defenseless human beings.”

Like most grassroots revolts, this letter was conceived in the utter disgust and frustration of an on-going human tragedy: ordinary people, representing every profession and background, who were repulsed by what they witnessed on the news; horrible wrongdoings perpetrated by President Trump and the border and immigration agencies, facilitated by a weak, uncaring and partisan Congress.

But, to give credit where it is due, this campaign started in the spring of 2019 with three Helena residents, Rick and Beth Cottingham and Ronnie Whitaker. These folks traveled to sparsely attended rallies around the state dealing with the refugee crisis. They called U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ office, but he was solidly with the president. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was sympathetic, but wasn’t able to offer effective assistance.

Finally, the ad hoc committee of three grew, adding new members Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, Ellie Parker and Patricia Bik. This committee determined to approach the UN and, to that end, researched, drafted and honed a letter. Once circulated, numerous others who read the letter wanted to sign it, as well.

The three-and-one-half page, footnoted letter details the shameful history of the Trump administration’s inhumane, cruel and degrading treatment and internment of immigrant children and their families at the U.S. southern border — naming this treatment for what it is: torture.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:James C. Nelson

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
October 24, 2019
James C. Nelson
A Blatant Disregard for Human Dignity
Binoy Kampmark
Equine Hypocrisies: Race Horses for the Knackery
Kary Love
A Soldier or a “Killing Machine”?
October 23, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Western China and the New Silk Road
W. T. Whitney
Stirrings of Basic Change Accompany Protests in Haiti
Louisa Willcox
Inviting the Chief of the Grizzlies to Our Feast
Jonathan Cook
The Democrats Helped Cultivate the Barbarism of ISIS
Dave Lindorff
Military Spending’s Out of Control While Slashing It Could Easily Fund Medicare for All
John Kendall Hawkins
With 2020 Hindsight, the Buffoonery Ahead
Jesse Hagopian
The Chicago Teachers Strike: “Until We Get What Our Students Deserve”
Saad Hafiz
America’s Mission to Remake Afghanistan Has Failed
Victor Grossman
Thoughts on the Impeachment of Donald Trump
Binoy Kampmark
Celebrity Protesters and Extinction Rebellion
John Horning
Spotted Owls and the National Christmas Tree
October 22, 2019
Gary Leupp
The Kurds as U.S. Sacrificial Lambs
Robert Fisk
Trump and the Retreat of the American Empire
John Feffer
Trump’s Endless Wars
Marshall Auerback
Will the GOP Become the Party of Blue-Collar Conservatism?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump’s Fake Withdrawal From Endless War
Dean Baker
Trump Declares Victory in China Trade War
Patrick Bond
Bretton Woods Institutions’ Neoliberal Over-Reach Leaves Global Governance in the Gutter
Robert Hunziker
XR Co-Founder Discusses Climate Emergency
John W. Whitehead
Terrorized, Traumatized and Killed: The Police State’s Deadly Toll on America’s Children
Evaggelos Vallianatos
A World Partnership for Ecopolitical Health and Security
Binoy Kampmark
The Decent Protester: a Down Under Creation
Frances Madeson
Pro-Democracy Movement in Haiti Swells Despite Police Violence
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Logging and Burning Project in Methow Valley
Chelli Stanley
Change the Nation You Live In
Elliot Sperber
Humane War 
October 21, 2019
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Wolf at the Door: Adventures in Fundraising With Cockburn
Rev. William Alberts
Myopic Morality: The Rehabilitation of George W. Bush
Sheldon Richman
Let’s Make Sure the Nazis Killed in Vain
Horace G. Campbell
Chinese Revolution at 70: Twists and Turns, to What?
Jim Kavanagh
The Empire Steps Back
Ralph Nader
Where are the Influentials Who Find Trump Despicable?
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Poll Projection: Left-Leaning Jagmeet Singh to Share Power with Trudeau in Canada
Thomas Knapp
Excuses, Excuses: Now Hillary Clinton’s Attacking Her Own Party’s Candidates
Brian Terrell
The United States Air Force at Incirlik, Our National “Black Eye”
Paul Bentley
A Plea for More Cynicism, Not Less: Election Day in Canada
Walter Clemens
No Limits to Evil?
Robert Koehler
The Collusion of Church and State
Kathy Kelly
Taking Next Steps Toward Nuclear Abolition
Charlie Simmons
How the Tax System Rewards Polluters
Chuck Collins
Who is Buying Seattle? The Perils of the Luxury Real Estate Boom
Weekend Edition
October 18, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump as the “Anti-War” President: on Misinformation in American Political Discourse
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail