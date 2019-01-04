Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 4, 2019

Yellow Vests, Modern Junk Politics and Robespierre

by

During the recent holidays, I had the opportunity to listen to my French friends extol the virtues of the yellow vests (gilets jaunes) movement. “We have had enough of the elitist rule that has left most of the French working class economically desperate,” Pierre said. “People have gone into the streets out of dire frustration.” Jean added; “This is not just a complaint about taxes, rather it is an uprising against the oligarchy that has destroyed democracy.”

I listened to their complaints with empathy, fully accepting their descriptions of what the French middle and lower classes are living through. Their emotions seemed genuine; I had no reason to question their analysis of the underlying causes of the recent protests. Where we differed was their inability to answer my simple question: “What is the solution?”

My answer to that question refers back to what is considered to be the first act of modern politics, the beheading of King Charles I of England in 1649 during the civil war between the monarchy and parliamentarians. The beheading highlighted the people’s uprising against the established order. The parliamentarians, led by Oliver Cromwell, scored military victories, eventually capturing the monarch and convicting him of treason before sentencing him to death.

In this historical example, attention should be on the actions before the beheading, involving rulers, parliamentarians, armies and courts. All were legitimate structures of power. The political, in this sense, took place within a given system. Cromwell’s army had the goal of establishing rule by the people within that system. The actual beheading was the culmination of a political process.

The importance of legitimate structures of power is central to politics. “Who are you?” is a typical identity question that has to be answered within some form of authority. Politicians will say “I am the representative of my district in the city government” or “I am the treasurer of my political party in my neighborhood.” Diplomats will say “I am the second secretary of the mission of my country to the United Nations Office in Geneva.” All these examples show an identity within a given order.

But what if you object to that given order? Pierre and Jean’s emotional rejection of President Macron was not part of a political movement. They are not members of any political party. They have no political platform. They rarely vote. They do have a very strong sense that “the system” does not answer their needs, but that is as far as they can go.

Where does this leave the gilets jaunes or previous protest movements like Occupy Wall Street or the Arab Spring?  The gilets jaunes have succeeded in getting the French President to change some of his policies, but their fundamental dissatisfaction with the way the government has functioned has not yet been reflected in the larger system. In retrospect, the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement did not lead to a fundamental change in the United States. On the contrary, Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. And the Arab Spring? Are the situations today in Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Syria or Iraq better than they were in late 2010?

My point is not to be against protests. My point is that emotional protests must include politics. The protesters must have alternative politics if they are to be politically successful.

When Benjamin DeMott wrote about what he called “junk politics” in 2003, he focused on how the political had become debates about civility, compassion, personal lives, and different moral perspectives instead of dealing with larger issues. “Junk politics,” or what he referred to as “touchy-feely,” was DeMott’s way of saying that the American political debate had been ambushed; the political had been lost. Similarly, Joe Klein wrote of “politics lost,” of how politics had become trivialized away from ideology towards only gaining and keeping power.

An update of “junk politics” would be social media encouraging decentralized mass mobilizations featuring a lack of leadership and structures. The gilets jaunes purposefully rejected any formal organization, something that is philosophically understandable, if not admirable, but politically suicidal. For a movement to be sustainable, it must have structure, a fundamental of politics.

My discussion with Pierre and Jean ended when they tried to convince me that there would be a revolution in France from the bottom up. They were proud of how the French people had taken to the streets; they were sure the movement would continue and overturn the current order well beyond Macron’s eventual resignation. Since they had not answered my initial question “What is the solution?” I wished them a happy new year by saying; “Remember Robespierre and the Reign of Terror came after the French Revolution of 1789.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
Chris Orlet
On Pocahontas: Democrats, Press Must Stop Playing Into the Master Manipulator’s Hands
Nicolas J S Davies
The Hidden Structure of U.S. Empire
Louis Proyect
Sanders, Warren and the DSA
Gabriel Kuhn – Micke Nordin
Class War in Sweden
Robert Fisk
Judge Richard Goldstone Suffered for Turning His Back on Gaza, But Not as Much as the Palestinians He Betrayed
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Bruce Neuburger
Migration, Injustice and the Horrific Irony of It All
Nick Pemberton
Will Bernie Sanders Will Be Our President in 2020?
Judith Deutsch
A Tale of Two Toilets: Profiting from Necessity?
Graham Peebles
Tribal Nationalism vs Global Unity
Creston Davis
Things Hidden from the Beginning of the World: Between Ozymandias and Gaia
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How I Fell in Love With Greek Art
Robert Fantina
Happy New Year?
Stephen Zunes
Despite Everything, the US Troops Should Leave Syria
Jesse Logan
There’s Got to be a Better Way: Of Friends, Science, Politics and Bears
Michael Schwalbe
What It Means to Put Class First
Jack Tuholske
It’s Time to Get Serious About CO2 Pollution
Binoy Kampmark
Brexit Armageddon
Ron Jacobs
Capitalist Word Play
Anthony Pahnke
Trump’s Wasteful Military Venture
Peter Crowley
Democrats: Make Labor a Priority for 2020
Rick Baum
Unions Need to End Pay Inequality Within Their Ranks
Jeff Sher
Alexandria in Pelosistan
Daniel Warner
Yellow Vests, Modern Junk Politics and Robespierre
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Can Nepal Realistically Look to China as an Alternative Trade Partner?
Nicole Patrice Hill – Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Troubles of “Invasive” Plants: Collateral Damage, Monsanto, and the Tragedy of Pinyon-Juniper eradication
Robert Koehler
A Loose Canon for Peace
Jimmy Centeno
A Philosophy of Liberation in Pressing Times
Max Parry
Why France’s Yellow Vest Protests Are Ignored by “The Resistance” in the U.S.
Edward Curtin
Loving Me Was Easier: A Parable for the Perplexed
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Jonah Raskin
Walking on the Aussie Wild Side: The Counterculture Down Under with Michael Wilding
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Elliot Sperber
Time Travelers of the World Unite
January 03, 2019
John Davis
Burn Lands
John G. Russell
Of Color, Crime and Punishment
Tom Clifford
The Chinese Economy at 70: Slowing Down Amid a Protracted Trade War
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail