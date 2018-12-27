Fearless Muckraking
December 27, 2018
Muslim Ban: Meet the Yemeni Americans Suing Trump in an Attempt to Reunite with Loved Ones
CP Editor
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
