Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 21, 2018

Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians

by

The New York Times and other “liberal” media persisted this week with their yellow journalism regarding Russia, giving great publicity to two reports asserting that Russian trolls targeted African American voters over social media in their alleged attempt to elect Donald Trump.

The reports were issued by a Cyber Security firm, New Knowledge, and Computational Propaganda Project at Oxford University and Graphix, who were both commissioned by the Senate Foreign Intelligence Committee.

Based on review of 10.4 million tweets, 1,100 YouTube videos, 116,000 Instagram posts, and 61,500 Facebook posts published from 2015 through 2017, the New Knowledge report concluded that the Russians had tried to dissuade African Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton.

In some cases, the trolls tried to mislead people into texting their votes. In others, they encouraged voting for third-party candidates like Jill Stein or giving up on voting all together, with messages that read “F*CK THE ELECTIONS.”

The Times and other media reported these findings as explosive, though acknowledged that there is no way of proving that the trolls swayed any voters.

Some of the content is in fact laughable and would be viewed by anyone as a joke, such as a photo of Jesus wearing a Make America Great cap.

The New Knowledge report furthermore appears to be filled with unverified claims and exaggerations.

For example, it claims that Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA) reached 126 million Facebook users, which distorts the estimate of Facebook’s General Counsel Colin Stretch.

He testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in October that 126 million people may have beenserved one of these [IRA-generated] stories at some time during the two-year period,” which extended past the election for a full-year.

[See D. Gareth Porter, “33 Trillion More Reasons Why the New York Times Gets it Wrong on Russia-Gate,” Consortium News, November 2, 2018.]

Thus only an estimated 29 million Facebook users mayhave got at least one story in their feed during the election period.

Facebook’s Vice President acknowledged that people read only about 10 percent of the stories in their News Feed every day, so most in turn went unread.

Black voter numbers in reality had nothing to do with Russia, but rather deep disillusionment with the Democratic Party and the failure of its neoliberal policies.

During Obama’s presidency, black median income decreased by 10.9 percent to $33,500 compared to a 3.6 drop for whites to $58,000.

Black unemployment also reached a twenty-seven-year high and the number of black children living in poverty eclipsed whites for the first time since the census began collecting data in 1974.

The reason for these outcomes has much to do with Obama’s conservative economic policies and close connection to Wall Street.

One of his first acts, disgracefully, was to cut $73 million for historically black colleges. Though the Affordable Care Act cut uninsured health-care rates in the black community by a third, his program to buy toxic bank assets excluded subprime borrowers who were mostly black. Only 1.7 percent of small business administration loans went to blacks compared with 8 percent under Bush.

Obama further sold out black residents of Flint, Michigan after their water was poisoned in a fraudulent scheme by the Republican Governor’s business associates and extended provision of military weaponry to police prone to brutality against blacks.

The Democrats nominee in 2016 Hillary Clinton was also of the Wall Street pro-military wing of the party, who did little to inspire confidence among black voters.

Many remembered how her husband Bill helped devastate inner city communities by expanding the War on Drugs, gutting welfare, and contributing of the outsourcing of jobs through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Through their fixation with Russia, the Times and other media outlets are helping to revive a Cold War political climate while neglecting to inform readers about the true source of our political malaise.

Their strategy may very well be part of a plutocrat campaign to divide, coopt and undermine emergent progressive movements of the left which represent our only hope for a decent future.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeremy Kuzmarov

Jeremy Kuzmarov is the author of The Russians are Coming, Again: The First Cold War as Tragedy, the Second as Farce (Monthly Review Press, 2018). 

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in Syria or Yemen — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians
Ajamu Baraka
The Bolton Speech on Africa: A Case of the Wolf and the Foxes
John Laforge
Cold War Killer Blow Back
Jonah Raskin
MLK Day Today: The Legacy of the Man and the Myth 
Gary Leupp
No Reason to Oppose Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria
Yoav Litvin
The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’
W. T. Whitney
Bush, Posada and Dirty War Against Cuba
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s War on Children
Manuel García, Jr.
Facing Greta’s Climate Challenge
George Wuerthner
Big Timber’s Voodoo Science About Forest Fires
John Kendall Hawkins
Abbie and the Yippies: We Miss the Levity
Missy Comley Beattie
Derangement Syndrome
Louis Proyect
Is This the Moment for the Working Class?
Kerron Ó Luain
Captain Moonlight Revived: Ireland’s New Land War?
Ted Rall
Liberals No Longer Feel Your Pain
Chelli Stanley
On American Values
Alycee Lane
Five (More) Things You Can do Now to Address Climate Change
Robert Koehler
Border Security?
Wim Laven
Lasting Lessons from the Christmas Truce
Peter A. Coclanis
Tis the Season to be Censored
Kary Love
Impeach, Indict, and Sanction
Brian Cloughley
Britain’s Pantomimes and Puerile Propaganda
Jim Hightower
The Progressive Promise of Trump Country
Bob Lord
Innovation Used to Benefit Workers. Can It Again?
Sarah Anderson
The Postal Worker’s Christmas
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Have to Do Holiday Things You Hate
December 20, 2018
Eric Draitser
Killing Fields of Colombia and Brazil
Charles McKelvey
What Socialism Can and Can’t Do
Roy Eidelson
Get Ready for These Political Mind Games in 2019
Philippe Marlière
“Throw Them All Out!” The Yellow Vests Uprising in France
Dean Baker
Recession Risks for the United States in 2019
Ashley Smith
Brinkmanship and Blinksmanship
Thomas Knapp
The Strangest Loyalty Oath You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail