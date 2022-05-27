Home
May 27, 2022
Debt, Coups & Colonialism in Haiti
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
May 27, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The End of the Innocents
Vijay Prashad
The Rise of NATO in Africa
Melvin Goodman
The Danger of Worsening Relations With Both Russia and China
Eve Ottenberg
Biden and Inflation
Paul Street
This Happened Here: A Draft Dystopian Movie Script
Ramzy Baroud
Right of Return, Nakba Are Back on Palestinian Agenda
Robert Hunziker
Climate Change Wows the Polls
Eoin Higgins
Apologist for Tucker Carlson’s Racism: Glenn Greenwald
Ron Jacobs
Ban the Damn Guns
Binoy Kampmark
The Economy of Tolerable Massacres: The Uvalde Shootings
Doug Anderson
When the Old Repeat Their Stories
John Ross
The U.S.’s Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia Will Produce a Global Food Disaster
Kim C. Domenico
Love Supremacy Beats White Supremacy
TiffanyAnn Goodson
200 Members of Congress Voted Against Baby Formula. That’s An Outrage.
Martha Rosenberg
A Gun Message For Woke Corporations
Robert Alvarez
Cancel Student Loan Debt; Bail Out Regular People
Karen Sharpe
He Fought For truth and the Freedom to Publish — Now We Must Fight to Save Him
Gary Rafferty
The Return
John P. Ruehl
U.S. Pressure on India Forces New Delhi to Reassess Its Options
Dave Lindorff
‘Brave’ SWAT Squad Races to School, Then Waits 40 Minutes as Parents Scream for Action
Robert Fantina
Thoughts and Prayers and Guns
Mel Gurtov
North Korea: Missiles Over Human Security
James C. Nelson
Planks and Specks
ANIS SHIVANI
What to Do About the Alt-Right and White Supremacy: Hate Speech and Hate Crimes as a Failed Rubric
Jeffrey Dunnink
The Human Mania for Roadbuilding Is a Threat to the Great Apex Predator Species
Yoko Liriano, Mary Ochs and John Witeck
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Should Be Fully Investigated, Not Congratulated
Beverly Gologorsky
The Need to Organize
Shamus Cooke
Will Biden Accept a Leftist President of Colombia?
April M. Short
How Small Farms Are Reclaiming Culture in Palestine
Paul Shannon
An Appeal to Russia Haters
Joseph Grosso
Gone Rogue: The Left and Ukraine
Conor Heffernan
Tucker Carlson Pulls From an Old Playbook as he Stokes Anxiety About a Masculinity Crisis
Laura Finley
Supreme Court’s Latest Decision Devastating for Death Row Inmates
Julia Barnes
Stop Deep Sea Mining Before it Happens
Nicky Reid
The Best Revenge Against Judicial Tyranny is Secession
Howard Lisnoff
From Our Sister’s-Brother’s Keepers to Military Triumphalism
Kern Beare
I Did Something Nice for a Stranger. Twenty Minutes Later, I Regretted it.
Mark Muhich
Gregoris Lambrakis and the International Peace Movement to Rid Europe of Nuclear Weapons
Thomas Knapp
America’s Ruling Class: Candid…But Only In Camera
Jonah Raskin
(Re) Joyce: Bloomsbay in the San Francisco
David Yearsley
Ken Burns in a Cummerbund: The New Errors of Downton Abbey
Malik Diamond
Driving the Fury Road
David Swanson
Position of World’s Governments on Ukraine Considered Insane Pacifism in U.S.
Stephen Martin
Artificial Intelligence, Solipsism and Political Reality
Graham Peebles
Discontent By Design