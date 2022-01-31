by

An Exhibition of Artful Dodging

The art opening reception ran from

five to seven. I sat at a little

wooden table uncorking bottles,

pouring wine, red or white for our

full house of thirsty patrons

who enjoyed a scrumptious array of

salami, crostini, thin-sliced baguette,

focaccia, Utica tomato-pie,

Italian cookies & gourmet cheeses,

then walked about and talked through masks

about the generous display

of evocative provocative

well-worked oil on canvas

while they waited for what proved to be

our finest artist’s talk ever.

A work sold, then after the Q & A

pandemically exhausted folks lingered

seeking succor for their isolation.

This morning while talking to Kim

over mugs of black coffee,

I wondered out-loud if we had been

at a similar opening in ‘62

during the Cuban Missile Crisis

if there would have been zero talk

‘bout the very real threat of sudden Hydrogen doom.

I’ve read accounts of folks then having

End-of-the-World drug & fuck-fest parties

(Just ask Ed Sanders)

Now, here damn-near sixty years later

w/ a similar fate hanging over our heads,

I heard not one word all night

‘bout the hair-trigger crisis in the Ukraine.

Not one word ‘bout Biden or Putin

Not one word ‘bout hypersonic missiles

Not one word ‘bout the potential

for nuclear annihilation.

Though we in reality had no great agency then in ‘62,

we still regarded ourselves as citizens

in a democracy where at least in theory

our leaders represented our interests,

which didn’t include dying to stop the commies,

(aka maintaining American-empiric-hegemony).

We entertain no such delusions now

living as we do in a bald-face corporate Kleptocracy

where the last vestigial traces of democracy

were long ago sold and where now

we’re merely a flock of feckless,

voiceless, powerless, no-account peasantry

sipping wine & exchanging pleasantries.

Just nineteen or so years ago before

Bush’s bullshit WMD-get-Saddam invasion,

millions hit the streets in boisterous,

world-wide protestation, but

with the liberal media’s betrayal

(Just ask Chris Hedges)

our resistance was futile.

However, the mere having of voices

was somehow more reassuring than

the current silence of the lambs

on their way to slaughter.

It’s not that I think we should have

stood ‘round chatting ‘bout Armageddon,

It’s good we could make a getaway w/ art.

I’d just like us to curtsy to the context

as a clear admission that there’s something—

the Doomsday Clock at 100

mere seconds to midnight—

just outside our consciousness

we’d like to obediently forget.