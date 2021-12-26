Home
December 26, 2021
Can we Fix Capitalism? Yanis Varoufakis vs Gillian Tett
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Envisioning a World With No Bosses
Are U.S. Charities Backing Hindu Nationalism?
How the U.S. Government Was Sold to a Hedge Fund
Back to the Future: The Long Roots of Venezuela’s Communal Tradition
Religion, Science, Politics
Weekend Edition
December 24, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Mark Kernan
The Dead and the Living: Britain’s Dirty War in Northern Ireland
Franz Camenzind
What is a Wilderness Without Its Wolves?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Blues Resurrected: the Second Coming of T-99 Nelson
Eve Ottenberg
Trump’s True North: President for Life
Paul Street
Few Surprises for the Serious as January 6 “Commemoration” Nears
Jonah Raskin
“I Think of Myself as Attached to California:” Interviewing Joan Didion
Glenn Sacks
30 Years Ago, the Soviet Union Collapsed, But Socialism Was Worth Saving
Roger Harris
Trump Thinks He’s Still President: What Is the Evidence?
Diana Block
The Great Palestinian Escape of 2021: Reflections from the U.S. Abolitionist Landscape
Joshua Frank
My Favorites of 2021
John Laforge
US and NATO Nuclear Lunacy Still Raving
Dave Lindorff
Leftist Presidential Candidate’s Landslide Promises Clean Sweep of Pinochet’s Fascist Legacy
Steve Early
How Public Workers Can Stop The Privatization of Everything
Urariano Mota
The Greatest Honor of a Star: an Unforgettable Goal Against Pinochet
Ramzy Baroud
‘Previously Unknown Massacres’: Why is Israel Allowed to Own Palestinian History?
Amir Malik
The Brutal Legacy of India’s Farm Laws: “Repeal of Laws Will Not Bring My Brother Back’
Dennis Bernstein
Fighting the Power From Inside the Belly of the Beast: an Interview With Dennis Kucinich
Matthew Stevenson
Macedonian Ramble: To Lord Byron’s Hellespont
Richard C. Gross
Life Meets Fiction
Dean Baker
The Good News in 2022 Will Be the Economy
Paul Watson
There’s Only One Essential Role Humans Have on Earth: a Humbler Perspective Could Save the World
John Horning
A Dark Day in Montana as Wildlife Officials Sink to New Lows
Manuel Perez-Rocha
Democratic Progress in Honduras, Set Backs in El Salvador
Manuel García, Jr.
Anthropocene Joyride
Ralph Nader
Holiday Season Top Reading Recommendations
Robert Hunziker
Wisconsin Republican Vote Fraud
Lawrence Wittner
Special Privilege in Admission to Elite U.S. Colleges
Cesar Chelala
Climate Change Brings Health Risks
Christoph Strobel
The Massachusetts Flag Glorifies the Violence Committed by Colonizers, Native Americans Want it Changed
Robert Koehler
Do We Dare Stop Being Afraid of Ourselves?
Ron Jacobs
Ronnie Reagan Wasn’t Nice and He Wasn’t Santa Claus
John Rachel
True Colors: Red, White, Black & Blue
Nicky Reid
A Queer Anarcho-Christmas Carol
Arturo Desimone
Fading Rebel Music: On Costa-Gavras’ “Adults in the Room”
Joe Bushyhead
Grizzlies Need Your Help: Tell the Forest Service to Keep Cows Out of Wilderness
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Violence and the State: Examining Two Recent Irish Films: Arracht and Herself
David Yearsley
Making Christmas Complicated
John Kendall Hawkins
Six Sonnets: Papua New Guinea
December 23, 2021
Walter L. Hixson
America’s Foreign Policy Death Spiral
Patrick Mazza
Facing the Winter of the Soul
Andrew Bacevich
How Awesome is ‘Awesome,’ America’s Underperforming Military
Nick Pemberton
Stop Blaming Progressives For Right Wing Corporatism
Dean Baker
Getting Ready for the Next Pandemic
Shuang-Ye Wu
2021’s Climate Disasters Revealed an East-West Weather Divide, With One Side of the Country Too Wet, the Other Dangerously Dry
Alfred de Zayas
Resolution for 2022: Dare to Build Your Own Opinions and Then Defend Them!