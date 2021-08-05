Home
August 5, 2021
Don Cherry – Om Shanti Om (1976)
by
Josh Frank
August 05, 2021
Justin Podur
Canada Is Waging an All-Front Legal War Against Indigenous People
Linda Pentz Gunter
A Hard Rain Did Fall: a Big Win in Court for Hiroshima Victims
David Rosen
Why Community Broadband Matters
George Ochenski
We Can’t Log Our Way Out of Global Baking
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
Phylogeographic Mapping of Newly Discovered Coronaviruses Pinpoints the Direct Progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 as Originating from Mojiang, China
Kelly Denton-Borhaug
Moral Injury and the Forever Wars
Matthew Stevenson
Barack’s Mar-a-Vineyard Birthday Extravaganza
Binoy Kampmark
Rio Tinto Goes to Serbia: The Jadar Lithium Project
Braxton Hale - Saskia Hostetler Lippy
When a Movement Fails to Uphold its Standards of Justice
Jim Kavanagh
Playing the Field
Jill Richardson
Dial Down the Panic Over Critical Race Theory
Dean Baker
What to Expect in the July Jobs Report
Parth M.N.
“We Don’t Want to go Back to the City”: India’s Migrant Workers, Settling for Less Work and Lesser Pay
Sarah Anderson – Justin Campos
The New Committee on Inequality: a Fresh Look at Economic Disparity
August 04, 2021
Brian Terrell
Resisting Nuclear Weapons in a Climate Crisis
Jonah Raskin
How Ernesto Guevara Became “Che”: The Motorcycle Diaries Revisited
Howard Lisnoff
The Charter School Juggernaut
Jim Britell
What Are Other Species For?
Daniel Warner
Robert Moses: An Equal Rights Militant in a Land of Unfulfilled Promises
Norman Solomon
Nina Turner’s Loss is Oligarchy’s Gain
Mark Ashwill
Whatever Happened to Internationalism?
Ahmad Soheil Ahmadi
Living in a Political Laboratory: an Interview with Rita Anwari Soltani on the Future of Afghan Women
John Kendall Hawkins
First Look: Assange’s New Book of Musings
Andrew Stewart
Glen Ford ¡Presente!
CounterPunch News Service
19 Water Protectors Arrested
August 03, 2021
Patrick Cockburn
The Fall of Tunisia, Last of the Arab Spring Nations
Thom Hartmann
Civilization-Ending Climate Change Is Knocking On Our Door
Binoy Kampmark
Global Britain Slashes International Aid
Jonathan Cook
The Jailing of Craig Murray: Another Move to Snuff Out Independent Journalism
George Wuerthner
The Need for Wild Bison Restoration
Bob Lord
Taxing Lifetime Gains Serves Different Fairness Goal Than Estate Tax
Dean Baker
The Saving Rate is Still High: Evidence on the Post-Pandemic Economy
Charlotte Dennett
Kucinich is Back…in Cleveland
Rebekah Entralgo
Paving a Pathway to Citizenship Also Means Paving a Pathway to Recovery
Richard C. Gross
Sacrificing Truth to Stay in Power
August 02, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post Won’t Let Go of Afghanistan
Ramzy Baroud
The Little Talked About Covid-19 ‘Variants’: Vaccine Mismanagement Will Have Dire Repercussions
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Billionaires: Borrowing Their Way to Ever More Fabulous Fortunes
Ralph Nader
Collapsing Federal Corporate Crime Enforcement
William Camacaro - Frederick B. Mills
Decolonizing Pan-Americanism
Sonali Kolhatkar
Fed Up With Democrats, Thousands March to Demand Medicare for All
Prabir Purkayastha
Pegasus and the Threat of Cyberweapons in the Age of Smartphones
Nicky Reid
Just Let the Militias Have Iraq
Serge Halimi
Welcome to Western China!
Dean Baker
GDP Rises 6.5 Percent in Second Quarter, Passing Pre-Pandemic Level of Output
