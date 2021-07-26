by

Except by Balloon Summer of 2021

Yes, it’s been two years since my last physical,

Dr. Li. With the pandemic, public transportation

the way it is, and being retired, I just ballooned.

Grew fat that is: ballooning is on my bucket list—

imagine over the Grand Canyon or even Queens.

You must have had it rough, add being Chinese.

Sure, of course: you had to make more referrals

to psychiatrists. Me? Just the usual: drinking

way too much and insomnia. I could be more…

productive. It’s a lonely struggle with the when,

the how, of course the big why. Who cares

about poetry, especially when it gets political—

when all comes down to I have mine, get lost,

the world is ending soon anyway. And here

comes legalized marijuana to New York City!

The kids are saving up their allowances for that.

Will add a whole new dimension to dumbing

down, putting down, keeping down a generation.

Sure, I know I should stop drinking. I know it’s

killing me. I ask who will come to my funeral?

I’d like it to be on an island no one can reach,

if not by a giant carnival hot air balloon. But

will that ride really matter to me then? Who?