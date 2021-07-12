In Gossip Girl’s Reboot, Wealthy Teens Grapple With Their Privilege. Is That Enough?

When Gossip Girl returns to television screens this summer, things will be different.

We will meet the young, rich protagonists on their first day of school—finally reunited after a long pandemic. Presumptive heartthrob Obie Bergmann IV shows up late, disheveled.

“You’re rumpled and sweaty,” his social media influencer girlfriend, Julien, berates him. He had better have a good reason.

“I was bringing breakfast to the Navy Yard strike line, but I saved you one,” he admits, handing her a donut.

“Isn’t that your parents’ development?” another friend asks.

“Yeah, it is,” Obie confirms, his tiny hoop earring a glinting signifier of rebellion. “And they know exactly how I feel: that the very least the strikers deserve is donuts.”

The first Gossip Girl series premiered on the CW in late 2007. Based on the hit young adult novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar, the show was an unrepentant fantasia of wealth, glamour, and teenage transgression on New York City’s Upper East Side. It focused on a clique of privileged white teens and the anonymous, eponymous gossip blog that policed them. Soap-operatic antics and lavish parties contoured each episode.

As Jessica Pressler and Chris Rovzar wrote in a 2008 New York Magazine review, early seasons of the show succeeded because it “mock[ed] our superficial fantasies while satisfying them, allowing us to partake in the over-the-top pleasures of the irresponsible superrich without anxiety or guilt or moralizing.”

This time around, expect more of all three afflictions. Showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed that “these [Gossip Girl] kids wrestle with their privilege in a way the original didn’t. In light of [Black Lives Matter], in light of Occupy Wall Street, things have shifted.”

In other words, Gossip Girl is going to be a little more political, just like its audience.