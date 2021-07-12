July 12, 2021

In Gossip Girl’s Reboot, Wealthy Teens Grapple With Their Privilege. Is That Enough?

by Bella DeVaan

Bella DeVaan is an Inequality.org Next Leader at the Institute for Policy Studies. You can follow her on Twitter at @bdevaan.

[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]