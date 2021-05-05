Care Advocates Celebrate Wins in American Families Plan, Now Back to Organizing

“No one should have to choose between a job and a paycheck or taking care of themselves and their loved ones, a parent, spouse, a child.”

For care advocates, who have spent decades fighting for state and federal policies that provide relief to working families, mothers, and children, hearing that line from President Joe Biden during his joint address to Congress felt like a long overdue victory.

“I really had to take a couple of pauses [during the speech] because I just thought wow, we are really moving on this,” said Chineva Smith, a senior organizer with the Wisconsin chapter of 9to5 during a panel hosted by Family Values @ Work. “It’s one of those moments we never thought would come, but it’s finally here.”

Family Values @ Work is a national coalition of local organizations across 27 states working to make child care more accessible and paid leave for all a reality. To date, the coalition has won paid sick days for workers in 54 locations and paid family and medical leave in 10 states. All told, care advocates have helped 55 million people win paid leave at the state level over the last 17 years.

That number may soon increase exponentially.

During the April 28 speech, Biden unveiled his landmark American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion investment in the nation’s care infrastructure paid for by increasing taxes on wealthy individuals.