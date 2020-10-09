Therapeutic Cannibalism

by

Trump is a therapeutic cannibal. He took and touted a medicine for coronavirus developed from human fetal cells.

When Johnson and and Johnson or the other companies developing vaccines with human fetal cells succeed, we will all be cannibals.

Not that that is anything new in human history, considering that for most of it the animals and plants on which people subsisted were persons in their own right, animated by indwelling intentionality and volition.

(No Catholic jokes please.)