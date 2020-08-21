FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 21, 2020

The Fox is Still in the Henhouse at the Post Office

by

Skyleigh Heinen, a U.S. Army veteran who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and anxiety, relies on the Postal Service for timely delivery of her meds to be able to function. She was one of thousands of Americans from all walks of life who spoke out recently to demand an end to a forced slowdown in mail delivery.

The level of public outcry in defense of the public Postal Service is historic — and it’s having an impact.

Shortly after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took the helm in June, it became clear that the fox had entered the henhouse. President Trump had gained a powerful ally in his efforts to decimate the public Postal Service.

Instead of supporting his frontline workforce, DeJoy has made it harder for them to do their job.

For example, he banned overtime, ordering employees to leave mail and packages behind if they could not deliver it during their regular schedule. Until this point, postal workers had been putting in extra hours to fill in for sick colleagues and handle and a dramatic increase in package shipments.

As the mail delays worsened, more than 600 high-volume mail sorting machines disappeared from postal facilities. Blue collection boxes vanished from neighborhoods across the country. Postal managers faced a hiring freeze.

President Trump threw gas on the fire by gloating that without the emergency relief he opposes, USPS couldn’t handle the crisis-level demand for mail-in voting.

Outraged protestors converged outside DeJoy’s ornate Washington, D.C. condo building and North Carolina mansion, and they flooded congressional phone lines and social media. Political candidates held pop-up press conferences outside post offices.

At least 21 states filed lawsuits to block DeJoy’s actions, while Taylor Swift charged that Trump has “chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

After all this, DeJoy announced he’s suspending his “initiatives” until after the election.

This is a victory. But it’s not enough.

DeJoy’s temporary move does not address concerns about the threats to the essential, affordable delivery services that USPS provides to every U.S. home and business, or the decent postal jobs that support families in every U.S. community. These needs will continue long past November 3.

Second, DeJoy has made no commitment to undo the damage he’s already done. And he promised only to restore overtime “as needed.” Will he replace all the missing mail-sorting machines and blue boxes? Will he expand staff capacity to handle the backlog he’s created and restore delivery standards?

Third, DeJoy makes no mention of the need for pandemic-related financial relief. USPS has not received one dime of the type of emergency cash assistance that Congress has awarded the airlines, Amtrak, and thousands of other private corporations.

While the pandemic has been a temporary boon to USPS package business, the recession has caused a serious drop in first-class mail, their most profitable product. Postal economic forecasters predict that COVID-related losses could amount to $50 billion over the next decade.

DeJoy has proved he cannot be trusted to do the right thing on his own. Congress must step in and approve at least $25 billion in postal relief — and legally block actions that undercut the ability of the Postal Service to serve all Americans, both today and beyond the election.

For the American people, this is not a partisan fight. We will all be stronger if we can continue to rely on our public Postal Service for essential services, family-supporting jobs, and a fair and safe election.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson directs the Global Economy Project at the Institute for Policy Studies.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
August 21, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Sarah Anderson
The Fox is Still in the Henhouse at the Post Office
Mike Hastie
What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds
Joseph Natoli
Anything to Salvage From the Trump Nightmare?
Dean Baker
The Burden of the Debt: Lessons for Team Biden
Richard Moser
Still Triangulating After All These Years
Roger Harris
The Specter of a Fascist Coup by Trump Haunts the US, But There’s Worse to Worry About
Joseph Scalia III
Return to Leopold: Dare We Speak Up for Yellowstone
John G. Russell
Trump 2.0: The Red Pill or the Blue Pill?
Nick Pemberton
The Manchurian Candidate in 2020
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How “Defund the Police” was Blocked in Minneapolis
Belle Chesler
The “Great” Reopening: Setting America’s Public Schools Up to Fail
Cesar Chelala
Two Great Writers Meet: Chekhov and Tolstoy
Terry Simons
The Conformists Have Their Daze
Ron Jacobs
The Beatles are No More, Long Live the Beatles
Sofia Lopez – Sara Myklebust
Make Corporate Landlords Pay the Bills During the Pandemic
Uma Nagarajan-Swenson
Ending the School to Prison Pipeline
Dave Lindorff
Save the US Postal Service and Defend the Vote!
Nicky Reid
Trump Isn’t the Worst President, But He is the Most American
Howie Hawkins, Mark Dunlea - Jon Rynn
Whatever Happened to the Green New Deal?
Tom Couser
An Open Letter to Strobe Talbott
John Kendall Hawkins
Joe and Kamala’s Big Ideah: A Children’s Illustrated
Jill Richardson
Colleges Remain Unchartered Territories
Kim C. Domenico
Conscientious Objection
Gary Leupp
About My “Facilitation of, and Collaboration with, Fascism”
Louis Proyect
A Virtual Cinema Potpurri
August 20, 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Torturing Assange: An Interview with Andrew Fowler
Samia Nasir Khoury
Woe to the Powerless! Once Again Palestinians Are Paying the Price
Monika Zgustova
Prague’s Fights Over Kundera: Biography From the Files of the Secret Police
David Schultz
When It Comes to Trump v. Biden Yoga Berra is Right: It Ain’t Over Till it’s Over
Ramzy Baroud
Hands off Lebanon: Macron’s Self-serving ‘New Pact’ Must Be Shunned
Dilip Hiro
Donald Trump is Losing His Tech War with China and Doesn’t Even Know It
Mike Garrity
Battling “The Empire” of Gang Green Collaborators, Timber Industry, and Trump’s Forest Service in the North Cascades
Chuck Collins – Omar Ocampo
Twelve US Billionaires Have a Combined $1 Trillion
Dean Baker
A Note on Lost GDP During the Shutdown
Howard Lisnoff
Celebrity, War, and Presidential Elections
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Disgraceful Assault on the Post Office
Danny Antonelli
On Vacation. No Internet. No News.
Marc Norton
Giants and Warriors Workers Fight Back
Cecil Brown
Bring Back Affirmative Action to UC Berkeley
August 19, 2020
Robert Hunziker
Greenland Succumbs
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Will There Ever be Elections Again in Bolivia?
Keegan James Sarmiento Kloer – David Correia
Mayor Keller’s Killer Cops: An Assessment of Court-Ordered Police Reform in Albuquerque
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Post Office and the Census Bureau
Patrick Bond – Dominic Brown
World Bank’s Rating Obsession Will Negate Debt Justice
Paul Edwards
On Capital Punishment
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail