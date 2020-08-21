Home
August 21, 2020
Marquee Moon – LUNA
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
August 21, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Conventional Weapons at the DNC
Eve Ottenberg
Only Medicare For All Can Beat Covid
Jim Kavanagh
Why Payroll Taxes Are the Achilles Heel of Social Security
Rob Urie
The Day After Election Day
Jennifer Robin
On the Portland Beating: The Ubiquity of Phones is Arresting
Charlotte Dennett
How to Rig an Election: an Interview With Greg Palast
Andrew Levine
Infomercial Over: Not Good, But It Could Have Been A Lot Worse
H. Bruce Franklin
Which Side Are You On?
Jonathan Cook
How Israel Wages War on Palestinian History
Eric Mann
The Black Led “Defund the Police” Movement Wins Great Breakthrough in Los Angeles: An Organizer’s Interpretation
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
‘Palestine is Still the Issue’: UN Vote Exposes, Isolates Canada
Conn Hallinan
China and the US: the 21st Century’s “Great Game”
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Steve Bannon is Arrested for Nonprofit Fraud After Using an Octopus of Nonprofits to Help Elect Trump
Sarah Anderson
The Fox is Still in the Henhouse at the Post Office
Mike Hastie
What Portland Protesters Think of the Feds
Joseph Natoli
Anything to Salvage From the Trump Nightmare?
Dean Baker
The Burden of the Debt: Lessons for Team Biden
Richard Moser
Still Triangulating After All These Years
Roger Harris
The Specter of a Fascist Coup by Trump Haunts the US, But There’s Worse to Worry About
Joseph Scalia III
Return to Leopold: Dare We Speak Up for Yellowstone?
Tom Pazderka
Lesser Evil is Still Evil
John G. Russell
Trump 2.0: The Red Pill or the Blue Pill?
Nick Pemberton
The Manchurian Candidate in 2020
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
How “Defund the Police” was Blocked in Minneapolis
Belle Chesler
The “Great” Reopening: Setting America’s Public Schools Up to Fail
Cesar Chelala
Two Great Writers Meet: Chekhov and Tolstoy
Terry Simons
The Conformists Have Their Daze
Ron Jacobs
The Beatles are No More, Long Live the Beatles
Sofia Lopez – Sara Myklebust
Make Corporate Landlords Pay the Bills During the Pandemic
Uma Nagarajan-Swenson
Ending the School to Prison Pipeline
Dave Lindorff
Save the US Postal Service and Defend the Vote!
Nicky Reid
Trump Isn’t the Worst President, But He is the Most American
Howie Hawkins, Mark Dunlea - Jon Rynn
Whatever Happened to the Green New Deal?
Tom Couser
An Open Letter to Strobe Talbott
John Kendall Hawkins
Joe and Kamala’s Big Ideah: A Children’s Illustrated
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s Child’s Glossary of Insults
Jill Richardson
Colleges Remain Unchartered Territories
Kim C. Domenico
Conscientious Objection
Gary Leupp
About My “Facilitation of, and Collaboration with, Fascism”
Louis Proyect
A Virtual Cinema Potpurri
David Yearsley
Torch Songs for Joe
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly Shrine
August 20, 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Torturing Assange: An Interview with Andrew Fowler
Samia Nasir Khoury
Woe to the Powerless! Once Again Palestinians Are Paying the Price
Monika Zgustova
Prague’s Fights Over Kundera: Biography From the Files of the Secret Police
