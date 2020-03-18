FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 18, 2020

The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 

by

“When it came to corporate greed, the Great Communicator [Ronald Reagan] was also the Great Enabler.”

– William Kleinknecht

This biography is a scathing, and well deserved, indictment of that “empty suit” Ronald Reagan, and his ultra-grasping political creed, “Reaganism,” which directly led to the “Financial Meltdown of 2008.” The disastrous economic legacy of “hyper capitalism,” that this “free market” zealot sold the country, (1981-89), along with his mean-spirited “gutting of the public sector,” is fully documented by the author William Kleinknecht.

Reagan is that same pious faker, who believed in “flying saucers” and let an astrologer set “his presidential schedule,” and “repeatedly misrepresented the past as a laissez-faire utopia.” The tome is entitled: “The Man Who Sold the World: Ronald Reagan and the Betrayal of Main Street America, (2010).”

It’s appropriate that the author had experience as a “crime reporter.” What he has written about, in a real sense, are enormous wrongs against the people–against the public good, that threaten the very existence of the Republic.

Kleinknecht doesn’t pull any punches. He’s furious over the fact that many still buy into the “myth of Reagan.” He insists that Reagan was “the least patriotic president in American history,” and that his economic policies helped to “wipe out the high-paying jobs that were the real backbone of the country,” leaving so many “psychically adrift.”

By promoting “self interest and profit,” Reagan caused a “final rout of traditional human values…Trickle-down economics had proven to be a fallacy.”

The author examined the instruments of Reaganism: such as: “mergers, deregulation, tax cuts for the wealthy, privatization [and] globalization.” He concluded that these devices also helped “to weaken the family and eradicate small-town life and the sense of community,” like in the town where Reagan was born in 1911–Dixon, Illinois.

In early 1981, President Reagan pushed into law a “dramatic rollback in domestic spending.” It hit the state of Illinois particularly hard. The author reveals “an early casualty” of the cuts was a home for “the mentally retarded,” located in Dixon. It was then the city’s largest employer, with 1,200 employees. As a result of federal cuts in Medicaid funding, it had to shut its doors.

In mid-January, 2009, I was in Los Angeles, CA, visiting with family. The weather was just delightful, so, one day, I signed up to take a bus tour, which included a sojourn up into the hills west of the city.

When we were in the ritzy Bel Air area, a mostly faux-gated community, the driver pointed out where the late President Reagan was living at the time of his death, on June 5, 2004, at the age of 94. It was a huge multimillion dollar mansion, fit for royalty, supposedly purchased for him, and his wife, by Fat Cat Republicans. I was shocked, there were no sidewalks!

Reagan’s public persona was crafted, to a great extent, from 1937 to 1965, while working as an actor in “B” films in Tinseltown. On the surface, he came across as a motor mouth, incapable of grasping the complexity of any situation. He knew only black and white. (Does that remind you of someone who’s sitting in the White House today?)

The shadow side of Reagan, however, reveals that he was a snitch for the FBI, who ratted out his fellow members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), during the days of the “Red Scare.”

Reagan also was a notorious womanizer, according to Marc Eliot’s expose: “Reagan: The Hollywood Years.” It was Reagan, too, as U.S. President, Kleinknecht reminds us, who “inspired union-busters…by ruthlessly firing the more than 11,000 striking air-traffic controllers, [PATC0)], and breaking their union in 1981.” For that act alone, many unionists are hoping he’s frying in hell.

Kleinknecht, rightly so, dedicates an entire chapter to Reaganism, and what he describes as, “The Looting of America.” The point man for President Reagan and his reckless scheme to let the Banksters run amuck on Wall Street was his Secretary of the Treasury, Donald T. Regan, a former honcho at Merrill Lynch. He pushed in the U.S. Congress for the “deregulation of the financial sector.”

It would be wrong to blame only Republicans for Reaganism. Kleinknecht shows that the then-Speaker of the House, Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, now deceased, tried to put the brakes on Reagan’s daffy economic ideas, but that he soon – in April, 1981- caved in and waved the “white flag.”

There is just so much more in Kleinknecht’s book. He writes, in detail, about how Reagan, and his agents of deregulation, cruelly dismantled a “remarkably affluent and egalitarian society,” that had been built up over a hundred years from combining the “sweep of Populism, Progressivism and the New Deal.”

The Wirepullers, mostly from the “Sun Belt,” who pushed Reagan onto the national stage, didn’t give a good hoot about “abortion, affirmative action or school prayers.” They wanted “deep cuts in taxes and government regulators out of the way.” Reagan gave the Fat Cats, aka, the greedy one percent gang, what they wanted.

What did America get in return? Try disasters, like: the S&L Scandal, AIG, Enron, WorldCom, Tyco, Lehman Brothers and the cheating Bernard Madoff. It is time for those who have bought into the “Myth of Reagan” to own up to the grim reality.

At the moment, according to Forbes magazine, the three richest Americans hold more wealth than the “bottom fifty percent of the country.” That says a lot about the inequity of our federal tax system. The current occupant of the Oval Office, Donald Trump, another Fat Cat and a Republican, hasn’t done a thing to change it.

When Trump signed into law a tax bill in December, 2017, he supposedly told his cronies at Mar-a-Lago, “you all just got a lot richer” for Christmas. The bill lashed rates for “top earners and corporations,” according to CBS News. Experts estimated that Trump, himself, would save “eleven million dollars under the new plan.” Predictably, Trump claimed that he “wouldn’t benefit from it.”

Fast forward to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its disturbing consequences. Start with this important one: the stock market has been acting very shaky. Be on guard, if the Fat Cats, led by Trump, try to pull off a “bail out” of it at the expense of the vast majority of Americans.

Finally, it is long past the time for the people to wake-up and take their country back. And, when they do, they can thank author Kleinknecht for his fine book debunking the phony legend surrounding that ex-Hollywood B-Film Actor, one Ronald Reagan – a prelude to Donald Trump.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:William Hughes

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 18, 2020
William Hughes
The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 
John Kendall Hawkins
Corona, Corona
March 17, 2020
Seiji Yamada
Coronavirus for All
Laura Carlsen
How the OAS Revived the Cold War in the Americas
Sarah Anderson – Sam Pizzigati
Does the COVID-19 Crisis Have to Result in a Wealthier Wealthy?
Helen Yaffe
Cuba’s Contribution to Combatting COVID-19
F. Elizabeth Dahab
The Corona Virus, Trump, and Friday the 13th Press Conference
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
To Help Stem Coronavirus, Lift Sanctions on Iran
Elena Carter
Remembering a Panther
Raouf Halaby
Plagues, Pandemics, Paintings, and Personal Gain
Ralph Nader
Trump Minimizing and Sugarcoating Coronavirus Perils
Robert Fisk
The Saudi Royal Family Appear Unaware of the Dangers of Settling Scores Among Themselves
Masturah Alatas
No, Italy is Not Consigning 80-Year Olds to Death
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Policeman, A Pastor and A Palestinian’: The ‘Chilestinians’ as a Model for Palestinian Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
Bernie Didn’t Lose the Last Debate, But We May Have
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: March 16, 2020
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
CounterPunch News Service
Striking Truthdig Staffers Respond to the Publisher
Ed Sanders
Corona, There Goes My Career
March 16, 2020
Stuart A. Newman
Getting Viral: Why COVID-19 is Such a Threat to the 60+ Plus Population and Why the Response May Make It Worse
Patrick Cockburn
The Battle for the Saudi Royal Crown
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: Deception and Incompetence in Service of Authoritarianism
Jeffrey Sterling
I Reject Using My Unjust Conviction Against Julian Assange
Jonah Raskin
My Life in the Plague
Colin Todhunter
Dependency, Distress and No Durable Agronomic Benefits: The Story of Bt Cotton in India
Joseph E. Lowndes
Tom Turnipseed: Race Treason and the Promise of Left Populism
Dave Lindorff
Sanders Goes Full FDR in COVID-19 Speech
Charles Komanoff
Spiritual: How McCoy Tyner Lives On
John Feffer
Trump as Political Hit Man
Dean Baker
Can Coronavirus Force Policy Types to Think Clearly About Intellectual Property?
Hamza Hamouchene
The Algerian Revolution: the Struggle for Decolonization Continues
Christopher Brauchli
Nobel Oblige
Nick Pemberton
To Defeat Corporate Hate, Bernie Bros Must Channel Martin Luther King
David Schultz
What If They Held a Revolution and No One Came?
Jill Richardson
If Someone Says You’ve Hurt Them, Believe Them
Elliot Sperber
The Statue of Liberty’s Torch
Weekend Edition
March 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
H. Bruce Franklin
What Is Covid-19 Trying to Teach Us?
Craig Collins
Four Reasons Civilization Won’t Decline: It Will Collapse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Going Viral
Kathleen Wallace
COVID-19 Side Effects: Reality and Clarity
Bruce E. Levine
Who Could Have Gotten Deserters from Trump’s Three Armies . . . and from Mine?
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail