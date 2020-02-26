by

The Ex-Terr GooGoo Eyes “The Russkies Did it!” Plot

The Ex-Terr saucer folk

Thought they’d have fun

By floating a balloon Yolk

Painted with GooGoo Eyes

From one of their ships

To Startle the masses from the Skies

Ahh, how it worked, alas!

How it freaked out the Mass!

Who flooded Social Media

And pages on Wikipedia

Till the Gummint was so frightened

They stationed Nukes o’erhead

And the Ex-Terrs themselves

Grew fearful with dread

So they plotted a scheme

To blame GooGoo Eyes

On a Russkie ruse!

“It Was the Russkies!!”

Blared the News

That the Russkies, to sow Confusion,

And to make us think that the Sky

Is Just a Crazy Illusion,

Placed GooGoo Eyes on high!

Plus they scammed the Mass’s Mind

Like a dirty cantaloupe rind

How that crafty Russkie Shoat

Was telling us how to Vote!!!

La Trahison! Ahh, Treason!

And the Lack of Reason!

The Russkies, from a Space-Boat!

Interfering with our Vote!

THEM DANG RUSSKIES!!!