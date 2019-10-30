Fearless Muckraking
October 30, 2019
Who Burned the Bronx?
More articles by:
CP Editor
October 30, 2019
Paul Street
Money Talks, Bullshit Walks on Cable News
Kenneth Surin
Even Bojo Johnson Can’t Find His Promised Brexit Wunderland
Bill Hatch
When Justice Delayed Means Extinction: the Case of the Delta Smelt
Jaideep Hardikar
Belated Rains, Beleaguered Farmers: the Climate Crisis in Bhandara
George Ochenski
Trump’s War on the Free Press Reeks of Dictatorship
Victor Grossman
Election Rollercoaster in Eastern Germany
Kathy Kelly
Camp Bucca, Abu Ghraib and the Rise of Extremism in Iraq
Dave Stalling
Grizzlies, Helicopters and the North Cascades: Fighting for the Integrity of Wilderness is Not a “Mental Illness”
Binoy Kampmark
Unlevelled Fields: Brexit, Workers’ Rights and the Environment
Scott Owen
As I Walked Out to the Streets to Block Traffic: Extinction Rebellion and the Battle For Life On Earth
Lawrence Wittner
The Widening Gap Between the Super-Rich and Other Americans
Stephen Cooper
Talking with The Mighty Diamonds: “Harmony Can Never Go Out of Style”
Scott Silver
On Those California Fires
Kary Love
Of Course a US President can Murder Somebody Without Legal jeopardy–Ain’t That Great!
October 29, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Sectarian Civil Wars in the Middle East are Ending, Replaced by Uprisings Against Corruption
Kent Paterson
Mexico’s Refugees
Simon McCarthy-Jones
Freedom of Thought is Under Attack: Here’s How to Save Your Mind
Robert Fisk
Fear on the Streets: Hezbollah and the Protests in Lebanon
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s Syria “Withdrawal”: Where Less is Probably More
Jonah Raskin
More Mural Fever in San Francisco: Arnautoff Controversy Goes Viral
Nino Pagliccia
Latin America: Risks Worth Taking
Chandra Muzaffar
Kashmir: Self-Determination is the Solution
John W. Whitehead
The Politics of Tyranny
Robert Jensen
Disagreeing Reasonably in a Complex World
Colin Todhunter
Genetically Engineered Golden Rice: A Silver Bullet that Misses the Target
October 28, 2019
Sheldon Richman
To Be or Not to Be a Jewish State, That is the Question
Robert Fisk
The Lebanese Uprising Won’t Prevail While Sectarian Elites Remain in Control
John Feffer
The Art of the Backpedal
Kathy Kelly
Trident is the Crime
Fred Gardner
On Vaping and Lung Disease
Jonah Raskin
My Exodus From the Northern California Fires
Binoy Kampmark
Case Mismanagement in London: Julian Assange, Political Offences and Surveillance
David Swanson
What Does the U.S. Public Think of Its Government Arming and Bombing the World?
Dean Baker
Why Warren’s Answer on Taxes and Medicare-for-All is Exactly Right
Scott Owen
Russian Interference! Oh My!
Myles Hoenig
Russia: Friend or Foe?
Weekend Edition
October 25, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The DNC Versus Democracy
Stephen Corry
A Deluge of Things: Von Humboldt, Leonardo and the Confounding of Nature
Henry Giroux
Rethinking the Looming Threat of Neoliberal Fascism
Paul Street
All That is Holy is Profaned: Beyond Ruling Class Trumpeachment
Barrett Brown
Trials and Tribulations with a Dead Press
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: A Place Where Nobody Knows
Garry Leech
Old White Men Like Me Need to Shut Up and Step Aside
Forrest Hylton
Colombia Diary: Higher Ed Under Threat
Andrew Levine
Trump and the Conman Theory of History
