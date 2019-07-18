by

Don’t Open the Door

When the knock came at the door for

A second

I thought about a man: Davino Watson

A US citizen

Locked up for forty-one months by ICE

Over 3 years

Of his life lost. For what? A clerical error

Or clerical terror

And then about Bello, the Bakersfield poet

Targeted by ICE

and locked up for reading his critical verse

So, when the unexpected knock came

at the door

At first I froze

Just me at home and my two-year-old

And now we all know,

And it’s no exaggeration,

That ICE tortures children,

And rapes them,

and kills them.

The knocker, however,

Was only the super

As it turned out,

This time.