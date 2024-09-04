Victor Frankl’s Legacy: My Talk with Alexander Vesely

by

In this talk, Alexander Vesely, grandson of the legendary psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, provides an illuminating exploration of his grandfather’s profound legacy. Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor and founder of logotherapy, is best known for his seminal work, Man’s Search for Meaning. This influential book, born from Frankl’s harrowing experiences in Auschwitz, offers a powerful testament to the human spirit’s resilience in the face of suffering. Frankl’s assertion that “when we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves” continues to resonate deeply, guiding countless individuals toward finding purpose amidst adversity.

Photo: Family group photograph with Viktor Frankl standing third from the left and Alexander Vesely on the far right. (Image provided by the Frankl Family)

Vesely’s reflections on Frankl’s life and teachings shed light on the timeless relevance of his philosophy. He discusses how Frankl’s insights into the nature of suffering and the search for meaning remain vital in our modern context, especially in the face of today’s technological distractions. By weaving together personal anecdotes and philosophical analysis, Vesely not only honours his grandfather’s legacy but also invites a fresh dialogue on how to navigate the complexities of contemporary existence with a sense of purpose and resilience.

Reflecting on the global fascination with Viktor Frankl’s ideas, Vesely shares, “I wouldn’t say it’s surprising, given the universal appeal of his ideas. However, it’s always wonderful for me to meet fascinating individuals and engage in meaningful conversations with people I might not have otherwise encountered.” This deep connection to his grandfather’s legacy continues to inspire Vesely, as he navigates his own path in psychology and filmmaking.

Vesely’s personal relationship with Viktor Frankl is both profound and intimate. “He was my grandfather, yes. My mother’s father, to be precise,” he reveals. Frankl remarried after the Holocaust, and Vesely’s grandmother is still alive at 98. Vesely’s mother, who followed in her father’s footsteps, co-founded the Viktor Frankl Institute in Vienna, a solid proof to the enduring impact of Frankl’s work.

Growing up around Frankl, Vesely was immersed in discussions about logotherapy, though he only fully appreciated the depth of this work later in life. “One pivotal moment was when I was 19 and had to deliver a speech on his behalf at a conference because he was no longer able to travel due to his age,” Vesely recalls. This experience led him to read “Man’s Search for Meaning” more closely, revealing the profound depth of his grandfather’s philosophy.

While “Man’s Search for Meaning” is the most well-known of Frankl’s 33 books, Vesely notes that Frankl did not consider it his most significant work. “Interestingly, he didn’t even consider it one of his most significant works. Many of his other books delve into the philosophy and application of logotherapy,” Vesely explains. The ongoing translation and exploration of Frankl’s writings continue to accentuate the relevance and complexity of his ideas.

Discussing his own career, Vesely highlights the intersection of psychology and filmmaking. “I’ve always had a deep interest in both psychology and filmmaking, and I think there’s a clear connection between the two,” he says. Frankl’s concept of ‘experiential values’—the transformative power of both psychotherapy and creative expression—resonates with Vesely, who channels this understanding into his documentary, “Viktor and I.” In creating this film, Vesely aimed to present a balanced view of Frankl’s life, combining personal emotions with the objectivity required for storytelling.

Logotherapy’s relevance to modern issues such as mental health and social disconnection is a testament to its enduring importance. “Logotherapy addresses these challenges by focusing on the search for meaning, which is particularly relevant in today’s world,” Vesely notes. Frankl’s emphasis on finding purpose beyond one’s circumstances empowers individuals to confront modern mental health issues and social disconnection with resilience and hope.

Frankl’s concept of the “tragic triumph,” which includes the inevitability of death, suffering, and guilt, is central to his philosophy. “The ‘tragic triumph’ refers to three unavoidable aspects of human existence: death, suffering, and guilt,” Vesely explains. Far from negating life’s meaning, these elements highlight the importance of how we respond to them, offering a framework for personal growth and resilience.

Frankl’s teachings also stress the importance of seeking meaning not only during crises but also in times of prosperity. “Even in good times, Frankl’s philosophy teaches that it’s important to explore meaning,” Vesely points out. This perspective encourages individuals to appreciate life’s inherent value and to respond meaningfully to life’s challenges, paralleling the notion that the quality of our responses to life’s difficulties determines our success.

According to Vesely, Frankl believed that while “if suffering can be fixed, it should be,” there are situations where resolution is impossible, such as terminal illness. In these cases, Frankl saw the priority as adopting a “healthy and meaningful attitude.” He regarded this as a superior achievement, a greater act of bravery where finding meaning in unchangeable circumstances becomes a beacon of hope for humanity.

An illustrative example of Frankl’s logotherapy in practice involves a story of an older doctor mourning his wife’s death after many decades of marriage. Frankl, observing the man’s profound grief, asked, “If you had died first, what would have happened?” When the man responded that his wife would have suffered terribly, Frankl highlighted that by surviving, the man had spared his wife that suffering, though at the cost of enduring his own grief. This shift in perspective helped the man find meaning in his mourning, understanding it as an act of love and sacrifice.

Initially, Viktor Frankl’s work did not enjoy the same level of recognition in Austria as it did elsewhere. Vesely notes, “Initially, Viktor Frankl’s work wasn’t as popular in Austria as it was in other parts of the world.” This situation is changing, and Frankl’s contributions are increasingly being acknowledged in his homeland.

For younger generations grappling with existential crises, Frankl’s concepts remain highly relevant. His focus on the “tragic triad”—death, suffering, and guilt—teaches that life will not always align with our expectations and guarantees are elusive. “By accepting life as meaningful, we can regain trust in it, even when faced with tragedy,” Vesely explains. This perspective emphasizes that the essence of life’s meaning lies not in what we expect from it but in how we respond to its challenges.

The field of existential psychotherapy has evolved significantly since Frankl’s time. In his era, meaning was often regarded as a concept relevant mainly to religious discussions. Today, however, meaning is recognized as a crucial aspect of psychological well-being. Vesely points out that Frankl’s approach differed markedly from contemporary theories. Frankl posited that meaning is objective, not merely a subjective construct. “Meaning must be discovered, not created,” he asserts, drawing an analogy to a chess game where each situation is unique and meaning must be uncovered through personal experience.

Frankl’s unique perspective on meaning contrasts with the approach of modern technologies like AI. While AI can provide data-driven insights, it cannot create meaning. Vesely emphasizes that “meaning must be discovered through personal exploration and cannot be solely defined by external tools.” For Frankl, the essence of meaning in life is something individuals must uncover themselves, independent of technological solutions.

In researching and making the film “Viktor and I,” Vesely uncovered some lesser-known aspects of his grandfather’s life. One poignant story involved Frankl’s friends choosing not to inform him of his first wife’s death to protect him from additional grief. This decision reflects Frankl’s commitment to seeking truth and exploring ideas. Additionally, Vesely discovered Frankl’s struggle with the recognition of his Jewish heritage, which was complicated by the fact that his only child wasn’t raised Jewish. Over time, Frankl came to terms with this issue, recognizing that his responsibilities and the vastness of the universe transcended this personal concern.

Vesely, deeply connected to his grandfather Viktor Frankl’s legacy, navigates the challenge of maintaining his own identity within the psychology field. He reflects on his experience: “Being identified primarily as Viktor Frankl’s grandson has been a mixed experience.” At conferences, people often address him as “Viktor,” which can feel strange. However, growing up in Austria, where his grandfather was less prominent, allowed Vesely to form his own identity while being associated with Frankl’s legacy. “I’ve found a balance between honouring his influence and forging my own path in the field,” he notes.

Vesely describes his upbringing in relation to his grandfather’s prominence: “I didn’t grow up with the impression that my grandfather was a prominent figure.” Most people were unaware of Frankl’s work or recognized it only later. Despite this, Vesely chose to continue his grandfather’s legacy voluntarily, without feeling pressured to do so. “I could have pursued countless other careers, and it would have been fine,” he adds.

Regarding his decision to study psychotherapy, Vesely recalls his grandfather’s reaction: “When I decided to study psychotherapy, my grandfather’s reaction was more of a bemused surprise than anything else.” Frankl jokingly questioned Vesely’s sanity but was ultimately accepting of his choice. Reflecting on this, Vesely recognizes that Frankl’s approach—allowing individuals to make their own choices—teaches that meaning must be discovered by each person, rather than imposed.

Vesely elaborates on the statement “everyone has their own Auschwitz,” which he interprets from Frankl’s perspective: “Frankl used this phrase to convey that everyone encounters their own profound suffering.” He emphasizes that comparing different experiences of suffering is unfair, as each person’s struggle is valid and unique. This perspective highlights the importance of acknowledging and respecting individual suffering without comparison.

Frankl’s insight into suffering stemmed from observing audience reactions during his lectures. Vesely explains: “During his first tour in the US, he noticed a cold reception from many psychoanalysts.” Frankl speculated that this reaction might have been due to envy of his survival of Auschwitz, which led him to conclude that everyone experiences their own form of suffering. “It’s crucial to acknowledge and respect each person’s struggle without comparison,” he notes.

In terms of modern mental health and psychotherapy, Vesely sees Frankl’s perspective on suffering as relevant: “Frankl’s approach emphasizes finding meaning in one’s suffering rather than masking it with medication.” This approach contrasts with the current trend of reducing emotional struggles to chemical imbalances, focusing instead on addressing the crisis of meaning and the dehumanising effects of viewing individuals as machines to be fixed.

On the role of technology in the search for meaning, Vesely acknowledges that technology itself is neutral: “Technology can connect us in meaningful ways, but it can also serve as a distraction.” He warns that constant availability of distractions can prevent people from engaging with their own experiences and finding purpose. “It’s crucial to use technology mindfully and ensure it supports rather than detracts from the search for meaning and self-awareness,” he advises.

Vesely addresses the fairness of blaming technology for issues of distraction and connection: “Blaming technology alone isn’t entirely fair. The real issue lies in how we use it.” While technology can offer benefits, excessive use can lead to negative outcomes and detract from meaningful engagement.

The impact of excessive technology use on human connection and well-being is significant. Vesely points out that innovations like AI companions may simulate human interaction but fail to provide genuine connection: “This creates a false sense of relationship, which ultimately doesn’t benefit anyone or improve the world.” Excessive technology use can deepen feelings of isolation and distract from real human experiences.

Despite concerns, Vesely notes positive counter-trends: “There are indeed some positive counter-trends emerging.” Efforts to address technology’s negative effects are reassuring, as awareness of these issues is the first step towards finding balanced ways to engage with technology.

Vesely’s major concern about the commodification of human emotions is that emotions have become a commodity exploited by companies: “These companies often aim to keep us engaged with screens, which can lead to addiction.” He emphasizes that while it’s possible to turn off screens, resisting this pull can be challenging, and addiction narrows choices over time.

To reclaim freedom of choice in the face of technology addiction, Vesely advises: “People do it every day, and while the process can be tough, hope remains that individuals can regain control and reestablish genuine connections.” Awareness and understanding of the risks are crucial for navigating these challenges effectively.

In his final thoughts on technology, Vesely underscores the importance of conscious use: “It’s essential to stay aware of the evolving risks associated with technology and to make conscious choices about its use.” While technology offers benefits, balancing its use with real-life interactions and meaningful experiences is crucial.