“And Now They Want Our Votes”

Eman Abdelhadi’s speech from the “Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws” demonstration on Aug. 18 in Chicago.

Chicago, we all know why we are here.

We are drowning, and our hearts are broken.

We are drowning in debt. In medical bills. In rising rents. In inflation.

We are under attack in this country. The Right has declared war on people of color, on trans people, on women. They are trying to dismantle our systems of education, trying to criminalize teaching Black history and the realities of racism, oppression and exploitation in this country.

They openly call for mass deportations and want to strip Black people of voter rights.

Every year, the climate crisis kills more people of heat, of floods, of fires. Every year, the number of climate refugees at home and abroad climbs and climbs.

And in this moment of absolute disaster, of absolute crisis. The American ruling class —the people descending on this city for the Democratic National Convention — have seen fit to spend our money on killing children in Gaza. They have provided an infinite supply of bombs to destroy Gaza’s homes, its schools, its hospitals, its playgrounds, its mosques, its churches, its croplands, its infrastructure. As the most powerful country on earth, they have bullied the rest of the world in the name of protecting a far-right government openly committing a genocide. And now … Now they want our votes.