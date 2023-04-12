50 Years of Waiting for Our ‘Inalienable Right’ to a ‘Clean and Healthful Environment’

Kudos to the Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthjustice for their recent court victory challenging the adequacy of the state’s pitiful permitting process for NorthWestern Energy’s Laurel natural gas power plant.

Once again, a judge has found Montana’s mis-named Department of Environmental Quality guilty of cutting corners, ignoring and misinterpreting state law, and shuffling off another permit for a major polluter with a wink and a nod. As he put it bluntly: “DEQ granted the air permit…that dismissed some of the plant’s most troubling impacts with minimal analysis, improperly deferred others for future consideration and overlooked some harm entirely,”

Montanans should be grateful the Court sent the permit back to DEQ to address those glaring oversights. But on one of the most significant concerns — namely Montanans’ Constitutionally-guaranteed “inalienable right” to a “clean and healthful environment” — the judge decided the issue would not be “ripe” until after the state had finished the new environmental analysis.

Montanans should be grateful the Court sent the permit back to DEQ to address those glaring oversights. But on one of the most significant concerns — namely Montanans’ Constitutionally-guaranteed “inalienable right” to a “clean and healthful environment” — the judge decided the issue would not be “ripe” until after the state had finished the new environmental analysis.

“Inalienable” means it can’t be taken away — and “maintain and improve” does not mean degrade and remediate. Yet, for 50 years since Montana’s citizens ratified the 1972 Constitution and rebutted the brutal corporate corruption and destruction of the Copper Kings, we have done anything but “maintain and improve.”