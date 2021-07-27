The Olympic Event We Need: a Race To See Where People Live the Longest

In pandemics, people die. They die in incredibly frightful numbers. That may be why so few media commentators greeted this week’s biggest news story — the release of the latest stats on U.S. life expectancy — with anything much more than a shrug.

The new stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showthat life expectancy in the United States fell by a year and half over the course of 2020, a dramatically deep drop for such a brief period of time, the deepest drop since the middle of World War II.

That news quickly made front pages across the nation, but then faded away rather quickly. Commentators saw little cause for comment. Life expectancy is dropping? What else, the attitude seemed to be, could we Americans have expected in the middle of a pandemic?

Actually, we could have expected a great deal more. We could have expected that the world’s richest country, the society that spends twice as much on health per capita as the rest of the developed world, would have performed far better against Covid-19 than any other nation. We didn’t even come close, a reality the latest life expectancy stats make unquestionably clear.

But our national life-expectancy stats have an even more significant story to tell. That story doesn’t involve how rapidly our life expectancies have fallen over the last year. The more significant story: how slowly our lives in the United States have been lengthening over the past four decades.

Back in the middle of the 20th century, Americans enjoyed world-class lifespans. Only four other nations had women living longer lives than women in the United States, only eight other for men. But then we began a long slow descent down the global mortality rankings. By 2010, people in the world’s longest-lived society, Japan, could expect to live 83.2 years. The 2010 U.S. life expectancy: 79.6 years.

Since then, the life expectancy gap between the United States and its peer developed nations has only widened. The latest United Nations research, released this past December and covering 2019, has life expectancy in Japan up to 84.6 years and the U.S. down at 78.9. Overall, the UN figures have the United States ranked 35th worldwide in life expectancy, tied with Lebanon and the Maldives.

How wide — in medical terms — has the life expectancy gap between global pacesetters like Japan and laggards like the United States become? This wide: If here in the United States we somehow totally eliminated deaths from cancer, people in a Japan where cancer remained a killer would still on average live almost three years longer than people in the United States.