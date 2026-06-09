June 9, 2026

Women Face the Greatest Climate Risks But Are Critical to Climate Action

Ruhi Bhasin

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

The climate crisis is worsening many of the economic and social inequalities already faced by women and girls, making it harder to access health care, education, employment, and other necessities. Women in rural communities are especially vulnerable because many depend directly on agriculture and natural resources to support their families. As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, these existing pressures are becoming harder to navigate.

Ruhi Bhasin is an assistant editor at the Independent Media Institute. Previously, she worked as an editor and a senior journalist at the Times of India and the Indian Express covering politics, legal matters, and social issues. She can be reached on Twitter @BhasinRuhi.