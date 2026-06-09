The unexpected finally happened, and we may be the better for it. The small Caribbean Island of Mamboland, for many years ruled by a pair of despotic brothers, had had enough of the offenses of its neighbor to the North, the government of Jollyland, and decided to invade it. Not only for the abuses that the neighbor had carried out for many years against the Mamboland population, but equally unacceptable, for the abuses against its own population.

The government of Mamboland cites among the many transgressions carried out by the government of Jollyland, starting wars without justification and in clear violation of international law; invading a country and taking prisoner its president and his wife for trial in the U.S.; trying to undermine democratic governments; and supporting dictatorships. When not starting an illegal war, the government of Mamboland states that the government of Jollyland is responsible for supporting genocidal policies against whole populations, in clear violation of international humanitarian law.

In another set of actions against a foreign people, the government of Jollyland is also responsible for imposing a blockade on Mamboland and depriving its people of basic electricity and other essential supplies, with excuses that would sound silly if silliness were a strong enough word.

The cruel prosecution and wrong imprisonment of many people of its immigrant population -including children who, in many cases, are pitilessly separated from their parents- is another example of policies that are not only wrong but cruel. Immigrants are cast as criminals without reflecting that Jollyland is a nation of immigrants, and that immigrants have made a vital contribution to the progress of this country. What else can one expect of a government that makes of universities its enemies, and curtails their capacity to determine its own laws and regulations?

The weaponization and use of the Department of Justice to persecute and punish opponents is one of the hallmarks of the government of Jollyland, one that has caused thousands of valuable employees to resign or be persecuted for their ideas. This dismantling of a justice system that has been the envy of progressive countries around the world is an egregious crime, from which it will take decades to recover, if that were indeed possible.

As this process of wreckage continues, so the King of Jollyland continues his favorite pastime: placing his name on buildings and institutions, all the while making every effort to economically benefit himself, his family and his friends through special deals with other countries and for changes in the stock market, changes that in many cases are manipulated by the King and his economic advisers.

I had the chance to speak by telephone with a citizen of Mamboland (should I call him Mambolandian?) who told me, “Is it funny that, while our leaders have prioritized education and health in government spending, your government has all but destroyed the education sector and is unable to provide decent health care to millions of Jollylandians?”

Mamboland has a reputation of having a strong health care system, while the authorities of Jollyland have decided to put people without any knowledge of health in charge of people’s health and wellbeing -with predictably disastrous results. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has halted vaccine research and eliminated needy vaccinations for children, such as for measles, resulting in the fast spread of cases and avoidable deaths.

In addition, Secretary Kennedy has gutted a science-based advisory committee, rehashed unscientific theories on autism, and undermined guidance on COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccines. American Public Health Association CEO Georges Benjamin, MD. said during a news conference, “Mr. Kennedy’s tenure can best be described as chaotic…broken promises, administrative incompetence, professional neglect -this puts the public’s health at extraordinary risk. People are sicker and dying sooner because of his policies.”

If bad taste deserved an award, the authorities of Jollyland would certainly deserve first prize. The planned ballroom replacing the West Wing is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. If this were not enough, building a special ring for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), a martial arts sport, on the White House South Lawn makes the two of them a monument to bad taste that cheapens those historical grounds.

People’s health in Jollyland is further compromised by the administration’s decisions on environmental issues. The government of Jollyland has enforced several major deregulatory decisions and policy shifts that public health and environmental experts warn will have serious negative effects on human health. The administration of Jollyland, however, argues these rollbacks stimulate the economy, lower the cost of living, and eliminate unnecessary financial burdens on industries and consumers. These claims are not shared by environmental experts.

One cannot help but admire the government of Mamboland, which, with an army only 180 soldiers strong, is confronting the most powerful army in the world. As one Mambolandian told me, “The fate of the world is in your hands, and we must do whatever we can to avoid catastrophe.” Perhaps the smallest nation had to be the one to speak the truth.