God’s Laboratory: On Science in the Service of Myth

Scientists have located the Garden of Eden. It is in Botswana. This was reported not in the theology section of any publication but as a science story, because it emerged from genetic research — mitochondrial DNA analysis tracing the migration patterns of early Homo sapiens back to the Okavango Delta. The researchers were doing real science. They were reading real data. And somewhere in the journey from data to headline, the entire epistemological project went quietly off the rails.

To search for where Eden was is to grant Eden the status of a historical fact. The myth is allowed to set the research question, which means that whatever empirical answer comes back gets absorbed into the mythology rather than challenging it. The Garden of Eden was not in Botswana. It was not anywhere. It is a story — a profound and psychologically resonant story, one that names something real about the human experience of self-consciousness and historical existence — but a story nonetheless. When science goes looking for it, science has already lost the argument before the first data point is logged.

I say this as someone who finds the underlying science genuinely interesting. The mitochondrial research on human population bottlenecks and migration patterns out of sub-Saharan Africa is important work. The Okavango Delta may well have been a refugium — a stable habitat that sustained human populations during a period of climatic stress. That is a meaningful scientific claim, and it stands on its own. The moment you call it Eden, you have handed the keys of your laboratory to Genesis.

The Bear and the Apple

I was reminded of a piece I read some years ago about the origin of apples. The article placed their origin in Kazakhstan, in the Tian Shan mountains, where the wild ancestor of the domestic apple — Malus sieversii — still grows. This is also real science, and fascinating. The mechanism of dispersal involves bears. Bears eating apples, wandering further from the orchard, defecating the seeds — selecting, over time, for the sweetest fruit because those were the ones worth walking for. Biology committed to sugar. The bear as unwitting horticulturalist. It’s a beautiful piece of natural history.

Someone at the time — possibly the author, possibly an editor — noted with a wink that Kazakhstan, not the Fertile Crescent, might therefore be the real Garden of Eden. It was a joke. It read as a joke. But it was the same move: the mythological category reaches out and tries to claim the scientific finding. The finding is interesting enough on its own. The apple doesn’t need Eden. Eden, apparently, needs the apple.

Both the Kazakhstan piece and the Botswana announcement share the same structural problem: they use the word ‘Eden’ as though it were a geographical designator rather than a theological one. You can find where apples originated. You cannot find where the Garden was, because the Garden was never a place. It was a condition — the condition of human existence before self-consciousness, before history, before the knowledge of good and evil. The story is about what it means to become human. That is not a location you can put on a map, regardless of how good your mitochondrial sequencing is.

The Nazarene College and the Double Life

I went to a Nazarene college for my first year of undergraduate education. I want to be honest about why: it was the late seventies, Bob Dylan had entered his Christian period, and I was trying to understand it. Two or three albums of fundamentalist conviction from a man who had previously seemed to operate at a different altitude than the rest of us. I didn’t want to dismiss it. I thought the best way to understand it was to go live among Nazarenes for a while and see what they saw.

They were, for the most part, warm and generous people. Church every morning was a condition of enrollment, and I went. What I was not prepared for was my introduction to biology.

The course was accredited, which meant it had to cover the contemporary scientific account of evolution. It did. It also, being a Nazarene institution, covered the biblical account of creation. Both frameworks were presented as competing explanations of the same phenomena. Both were in the syllabus. Both appeared on the exam.

I got an A. What I learned to get that A was a kind of cognitive code-switching that I have since come to recognize as one of the more insidious intellectual habits a person can develop. I learned to hold two incompatible epistemological frameworks simultaneously — not in the way a philosopher holds a hypothesis provisionally, but in the way a student holds whatever is necessary to pass the test. The creationism section was not presented as theology. It was presented as an alternative scientific account. The competition between them was framed as a live scientific debate rather than what it was: a settled empirical question on one side and a faith tradition on the other.

This is precisely what the Botswana Eden story does at the level of science journalism. It doesn’t say ‘here is the mythological Garden of Eden, and here is what the genetic data shows about human origins in sub-Saharan Africa, and these are two different kinds of claims.’ It says: scientists have found Eden. It codes the mythological category as a location, treats the science as confirmation of the myth, and produces a headline that sounds rigorous while performing the same intellectual sleight-of-hand as my Nazarene biology professor.

The difference is that the Nazarene professor was transparent about it. He was teaching at a Nazarene college. His students knew the institutional context. The science journalism performs the same move in a context that claims to be secular and neutral — which makes it considerably more dangerous.

The Promised Land Has a Body Count

I would leave the Botswana Eden story as an epistemological curiosity — a minor lapse in science journalism, worth a raised eyebrow — if the broader pattern it belongs to did not have real consequences. It does. The consequences are visible every day in Gaza.

The primary justification for Israeli sovereignty over the land currently contested between Israelis and Palestinians is not legal, not historical in the ordinary sense, and not demographic. It is theological. The land was promised. Yahweh said so. The chosen people have returned to the place that was always theirs. Remove that premise and the argument collapses into something far more negotiable: a population that was already there, a displacement that occurred in the mid-twentieth century, a set of competing claims that secular international law is at least theoretically equipped to adjudicate.

But the myth will not be removed, because the myth has been granted the status of history. And the mechanism by which it has been granted that status is the same mechanism at work in the Botswana announcement and the Nazarene biology classroom: the supernatural premise is smuggled into secular discourse until it begins to look like a fact. The promised land becomes a geographical and legal concept rather than a theological one. The chosen people becomes an ethnicity rather than a religious category. The deed to the land becomes an historical claim rather than a divine one. And then you are arguing about the terms of a premise you have already conceded.

This is what Nietzsche called ressentiment in its most dangerous form — not the psychological phenomenon of the individual who cannot act and so turns inward, but the civilizational phenomenon of a people who have made their historical wound into a metaphysical entitlement and are now presenting the bill. The bill, in this case, is being paid in Palestinian lives.

The complication that neither side of the current debate likes to acknowledge is that if the theological claim is valid, it is valid for everyone in the Abrahamic lineage. Palestinians are the sons of Abraham as surely as any Jew. The Islamic tradition, no less than the Jewish one, traces its genealogy to the same patriarch, the same promised territory, the same divine covenant. If we are going to do theology, the Palestinians have as strong a claim as anyone else. The myth does not resolve in favor of the current Israeli position even on its own terms. It just makes a great deal more noise on their behalf because they have the army.

Freud understood the danger of this and said so. Religion is an illusion — not a lie, but an illusion: a wish-fulfillment that provides comfort at the price of critical engagement with reality. Marx said the same thing in a different register. A lot of secular Jews, Einstein among them, have made the same observation about their own tradition. The illusion is not harmless. The illusion, when believed hard enough and long enough by enough people, generates real bodies and real ruins. The Botswana Eden story is a footnote. Gaza is the terminal case. The epistemological error is the same; only the stakes differ.

What COVID Taught Us About Science From the Inside

The corruption of science by mythology and religion is one vector of attack. There is another, more recent and in some ways more alarming: the corruption of science by politics from within its own institutions. The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is the clearest recent example.

There are, as of this writing, three competing accounts of where the virus came from. The first is the natural zoonotic spillover theory: the virus originated in animals, found its way to the Wuhan wet market, and crossed into the human population there. The second is the lab leak hypothesis: the virus was being studied — and in some versions, enhanced through gain-of-function research — at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and escaped, either through accident or negligence. The American intelligence community, including the CIA, has moved toward this hypothesis as the more probable account.

The third theory is the most disturbing and comes from someone with direct contractual knowledge of the work being done at Wuhan. The claim, advanced in print, is that scientists at the institute, aware that a leak had occurred and terrified of the diplomatic and institutional consequences of that fact becoming known, deliberately brought a sample of the virus to the wet market — which is located a short distance from the lab — and released it there, so that the market would appear to be the origin point and attention would be drawn away from the laboratory. Cover-up as epidemiology. The wet market as alibi.

I cannot adjudicate between these three accounts. Neither is anyone else, now, because the investigation that would allow adjudication has not been conducted. It has not been conducted because the question was politicized from the beginning — first by the Chinese government, which had obvious institutional reasons to prefer the wet market narrative, and then by American politics, in which the lab leak hypothesis became, absurdly, a partisan position rather than a scientific one. Under both the Trump and Biden administrations, the full investigation that the scientific method demands — a comprehensive evaluation of all three hypotheses against all available evidence, conducted transparently by researchers with no institutional stake in the outcome — did not happen. What happened instead was a political sorting: scientists lined up on sides before the evidence was in and then defended their positions as though they were scientific conclusions.

This is not how the scientific method works. The method requires that all hypotheses be evaluated based on evidence, that the evaluation be reproducible and subject to independent verification, and that the conclusion follow from the data rather than precede it. When politics determines which hypotheses are acceptable to investigate, the method is not being applied. The conclusion has been reached before the investigation begins — which is precisely the epistemological structure of religious faith. The COVID origin story is not mythology invading science from outside. It is political will corrupting scientific practice from within. The result is the same: we do not know what happened, we may never know, and the authority science depends on to push back against mythology has been quietly spent.

The Black Box and the Black Hole

There is a third version of the same problem that I have written about elsewhere in a different context: the black box. The willingness in contemporary technological culture — and increasingly in contemporary science — to let things through because they work rather than because they can be understood. AI systems that produce accurate predictions through processes that no one can explain. Drug discovery pipelines that identify effective compounds through pattern recognition that is, strictly speaking, opaque to the researchers deploying it. Models that work without being understood.

The scientific method, in its classical form, requires not just that a claim be observable and reproducible but that the mechanism be explicable. You want to know not just that the drug works, but why it works, because only then can you know when it will not work, what it will do when combined with other compounds, and what happens in populations that were not represented in the training data. The black box produces results without explanations, and the pressure — commercial, competitive, institutional — to accept results without explanations is now very strong.

This is the same pressure that produces the Botswana Eden headline. The finding works — it’s a good story, it generates traffic, it connects contemporary science to ancient narrative — without anyone being required to explain why the connection is valid. The mechanism by which genetic data about human migration in sub-Saharan Africa becomes a discovery of the biblical Garden of Eden is not examined. It is accepted because it works as a story. The black box of popular science journalism has produced a result, and the result will be absorbed into the mythology.

The pattern, in all three cases — the Eden story, the COVID origins debacle, the black box — is the same: the demand for transparent, reproducible, falsifiable explanation is relaxed in favor of something more convenient. In the first case, the convenience is narrative. In the second, it is political. In the third, it is commercial. The relaxation looks different each time. The damage is the same.

What Science Owes the Rest of Us

None of this is a call for militantly anti-religious science, which is both a losing cultural argument and, philosophically, somewhat beside the point. The question of whether God exists is not one that science is equipped to answer, for the same reason that theology is not equipped to determine the age of the universe: they are different kinds of inquiry operating at different levels of abstraction, making different kinds of claims. Dawkins is correct that evolution is true and creationism is not, but he is mistaken if he believes that demonstrating this settles the religious question for the people to whom it matters most. It doesn’t, because the religious question is not primarily an empirical one. It is about meaning, about mortality, about what Freud called the oceanic feeling — the terror and vertigo of consciousness confronting its own finitude. Science does not cure that terror. It cannot. It can only insist on being honest about what it knows and what it does not.

The discipline that science owes us is narrower than a wholesale assault on religious belief, and more important: it must refuse to set its research questions inside mythological frameworks. It can study the effects of religious belief without validating the metaphysical claims of those beliefs. It can trace human migration patterns from sub-Saharan Africa without naming the destination Eden. It can investigate the origin of a pandemic without letting political considerations determine which hypotheses are permissible. It can deploy black-box models while continuing to demand that the mechanisms be examined and explained, even when the commercial pressure runs the other way.

The discipline is in the framing. Once you let the myth name the destination, the journey confirms it regardless of what you find. The bears walked further and further from the orchard, spreading the seeds of the sweetest apples across the Tian Shan mountains — biology committed to sugar, indifferent to mythology, doing what it does. That is a better story than Eden. It does not require a garden. It does not require a god. It requires only the patient, unglamorous work of following the evidence wherever it goes, without deciding in advance what you are going to find.

The Garden was never in Botswana. The question was never scientific. The methodology was sound. Only the premise was rotten — and a rotten premise, dressed up in the language of empiricism, is more dangerous than an honest myth, because it carries the authority of science into the service of something science cannot validate and should not try.

We have enough of that already. Look at the promised land.