Pesticides and Agriculture: How Organic and Conventional Farms Differ

Many consumers assume that food labeled organic is grown without pesticides. The reality is more nuanced. Organic farmers can and do use pesticides, but the types of pesticides they use, the circumstances under which they use them, and the regulatory standards governing their use differ significantly from those in conventional agriculture.

Understanding those differences matters because pesticides affect more than the crops on which they are applied. They can influence the health of farmworkers and rural communities, the quality of soil and water, the well-being of pollinators and other wildlife, and the amount of pesticide residue that remains on food.

Pesticides are substances designed to prevent, destroy, repel, or control pests. Because they are intended to affect living organisms, they can also pose risks to people and the environment. Reducing those risks while maintaining productive farms has become one of the central challenges of modern agriculture.

The differences between organic and conventional farming offer two distinct approaches to that challenge—and reveal why pesticide use remains one of the most debated issues in modern food production.

What Are Pesticides?

When you think about pesticides, probably insecticides come to mind first. These are products designed to kill insects. But legally, “pesticides” have a much broader definition. In the Unite States, pesticides are substances intended for “preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest, or intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant, or any nitrogen stabilizer.” Weed killers, rodenticides, and products to control plant diseases are all examples of pesticides.

US farmers use large quantities of pesticides each year. Most government estimates are outdated, but total pesticide use on US farms is about 600 million pounds per year. Some pesticides are used on both organic and conventional farms, but the types of pesticides that may be used, the circumstances under which they may be applied, and the rules governing their use differ significantly. Organic growers do not use synthetic pesticides or fertilizers unless approved through a comprehensive public process. All pesticides are used according to a plan approved by an organic certifier. Overall, current research suggests that organic farms use significantly less pesticide than conventional farms—about 30 percent less, according to a 2021 study. Organic growers may also use certain “natural” pesticides, with ingredients derived from naturally occurring plant, animal, or mineral sources rather than the synthetic chemicals found in most conventional pesticides. Understanding those differences requires a closer look at how pesticides are used in conventional agriculture.

Conventional Farming’s Reliance on Synthetic Pesticides

Pesticide use has been controversial since Rachel Carson’s landmark Silent Spring was published in 1962. Yet pesticides remain a central feature of modern industrial agriculture. Farmers use them to control insects, weeds, plant diseases, and soil-borne pests that can reduce yields and damage crops.

Supporters of pesticide use argue that these products help farmers produce large quantities of food efficiently and economically. However, critics point out that pesticide-dependent farming systems can create risks for farmworkers, nearby communities, wildlife, pollinators, soil health, and water quality.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), plant pests and diseases reduce global crop yields by 20 to 40 percent each year, despite global agricultural pesticide use of approximately 3.7 million metric tons of active ingredients in 2023—roughly double the level recorded in 1990. At the same time, the FAO recognizes pesticide hazards as a global concern and promotes less hazardous approaches to pest management. The organization also notes the growing role of organic agriculture, which now includes millions of farmers worldwide.

Conventional agriculture relies on several major categories of synthetic pesticides:

Insecticides are used to kill insects that damage crops. Common examples include chlorpyrifos, malathion, imidacloprid, permethrin, carbaryl, and spinosad. Many insecticides have been linked to concerns ranging from impacts on pollinators and aquatic ecosystems to developmental and reproductive effects in humans and wildlife.

Herbicides are designed to control weeds that compete with crops for sunlight, nutrients, and water. Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide worldwide, while atrazine, 2,4-D, dicamba, and glufosinate are also widely used. Concerns associated with herbicides include contamination of waterways, damage from chemical drift, and possible links to cancer, endocrine disruption, and other health effects.

Fungicides help protect crops from molds and plant diseases. Common examples include chlorothalonil, mancozeb, captan, and propiconazole. While these products can reduce crop losses, some have been associated with cancer risks, reproductive harms, and toxicity to aquatic organisms.

Fumigants are among the most intensive forms of pest control. Products such as methyl bromide, chloropicrin, and metam sodium are used to sterilize soil or storage areas before planting or storing. Because fumigants are designed to kill a broad range of organisms, they often pose significant risks to farmworkers and nearby communities if not carefully controlled.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes allowable residue limits, known as tolerances, for pesticides used on food crops. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) help enforce these standards. Some public health and environmental advocates argue that the pesticide regulatory system does not always adequately address cumulative exposures, vulnerable populations, or emerging evidence about long-term health effects.

Pesticide Use in Organic Farming

Organic growers and processors in the United States are regulated by the USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP). Under NOP standards, pest management begins with prevention, primarily through building healthy soil. Organic farmers are expected to control pests, weeds, and plant diseases primarily through physical, mechanical, and biological methods rather than relying on pesticides. If those approaches are insufficient, growers may use botanical, biological, or approved synthetic pesticides that have undergone the NOP’s public review process.

More than 1,000 pesticide active ingredients are registered for use in the United States, but only a small fraction are permitted under organic standards. Many organic-approved pesticides are derived from naturally occurring plant, animal, or mineral sources, although natural does not automatically mean risk-free. Common examples include neem oil, copper sulfate, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), corn gluten, and vinegar-based products.

Organic farming emphasizes managing the farm ecosystem in ways that reduce pest problems before they occur. USDA describes this approach as responding to “site-specific conditions by integrating cultural, biological, and mechanical practices that foster cycling of resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biodiversity.” In practice, that can include crop rotation, encouraging beneficial insects, improving soil health, selecting resistant crop varieties, and using pesticides only when other measures are insufficient.

Comparing Residue Levels on Food

One of the most common questions consumers ask is whether choosing organic food reduces exposure to pesticide residues. Research suggests that it does.

A comprehensive 2021 study by the USDA on pesticide residues in conventional versus organic produce yielded clear results. Conventional vegetables were contaminated with 2 to 17 times as many pesticides as were organic vegetables. Conventional fruits were contaminated with 6–75 times as many pesticides as organic fruits.

Researchers also used a metric called the Dietary Risk Index, which considers both the amount of pesticide residue and the toxicity of the detected pesticides. The dietary risk index was more than 50 times higher for conventional vegetables than for organic vegetables, and more than 130 times higher for conventional fruits. Consumer Reports regularly does a user-friendly comparison of pesticides on conventional and organic produce and found similar results.

The presence of a pesticide residue does not necessarily mean that a food exceeds regulatory safety limits. However, residue testing can provide a useful way to compare the relative pesticide burden associated with different farming methods.

The Environmental Working Group performs a similar analysis of USDA data, considering the number of pesticides detected, their detection frequency, and their toxicity. EWG uses its results to identify the Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists as tools for consumers to use when deciding which produce to buy.

Health Considerations

Health concerns about pesticides are not distributed equally across the population. Farmworkers, children, pregnant people, and rural communities often face the greatest potential exposure.

The EPA’s Recognition and Management of Pesticide Poisonings identifies farmworkers as a population of particular concern because they are more likely than most people to encounter pesticides directly during mixing, application, harvesting, and other agricultural work. The manual also notes that children may be more vulnerable because their bodies are still developing, while pregnant and nursing women face additional concerns because pesticide exposures can affect fetuses and infants.

Research reviewed by the Annual Review of Public Health and by organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has examined links between pesticide exposure and a range of health outcomes, including developmental, reproductive, neurological, and respiratory effects. Although scientists continue to debate some specific risks and exposure thresholds, concern about pesticide exposure among vulnerable populations is widespread across the public health community.

One area of active research involves endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), substances that interfere with the body’s hormonal systems. Because hormones help regulate growth, metabolism, reproduction, and other essential functions, disruptions can have significant consequences. Some pesticides have been identified as potential endocrine disruptors, although the strength of evidence varies among different chemicals. The Endocrine Society has argued that even very low levels of exposure may affect human health and has called for greater attention to the cumulative impacts of endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Environmental and Ethical Impacts

Pesticides affect not only human health but also the health of the ecosystems that support agriculture, including pollinators, healthy soils, and clean water. Researchers and international organizations have identified pesticide use as a significant environmental concern. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), for example, notes that agricultural pesticides can reduce pollinator abundance and diversity. UNEP has also identified pesticides as one of several factors contributing to declining soil health worldwide. And, in 2021, the US Geological Survey found 17 pesticides in all 74 streams and rivers studied nationwide. Aquatic life benchmarks were exceeded in half of the rivers and streams studied, meaning that the pesticides were toxic to fish and other aquatic plants and animals.

Organic farming helps the entire ecosystem stay healthy. According to FAO, organic agriculture seeks to promote biodiversity, healthy soils, and biological cycles while reducing reliance on synthetic inputs. The approach emphasizes long-term ecosystem health and the use of farming practices that work with natural systems rather than against them.

Documenting the impact of pesticides on farmworker health and community well-being is not simple. One of the best studies is the CHAMACOS study in Salinas, California. University of California researchers began working with a group of about 600 pregnant women from farmworker families in 1999 and have since studied their children’s health. The results have been sobering. A few examples: Exposure of pregnant mothers to organophosphate insecticides was linked to reduced IQ in their children. Childhood exposure to organophosphate insecticides was linked with asthma symptoms. Use of the fumigant methyl bromide near pregnant mothers’ homes was linked with smaller babies. Childhood exposure to the herbicide glyphosate was linked to liver and metabolic disorders in teenagers.

Cost, Accessibility, and Trade-Offs

For many consumers, the biggest challenge is not understanding the differences between organic and conventional farming—it is affordability. Organic food often costs more because organic farmers may incur higher production costs, especially labor, and because organic production generally operates on a smaller scale than conventional agriculture.

The good news is that the price premium for many organic products has narrowed in recent years. Consumer Reports and other organizations regularly track organic food prices and have found that the price difference between organic and conventional options varies widely by product, season, and retailer.

Cost is only one part of the equation. Access also matters. Not all communities have the same access to fresh produce, farmers’ markets, or stores that carry a wide range of organic foods. For many households, especially those facing food insecurity, the most important goal is simply increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, regardless of whether the produce is organic or conventional.

Consumers who want to reduce pesticide exposure without dramatically increasing their grocery budget have several options. Comparing prices, shopping sales, purchasing in bulk, and buying seasonal produce can help. Some states and communities also offer programs that increase the value of SNAP benefits when used to purchase fresh produce, including organic produce in certain locations.

Some shoppers choose to prioritize organic purchases for foods that tend to carry higher pesticide residues. The Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists, as well as analyses published by Consumer Reports, can help consumers decide where organic purchases may provide the greatest benefit. Also, Eating with a Conscience, a consumer resource produced by Beyond Pesticides, a nonprofit, is helpful for understanding environmental issues and farmworker health.

Ultimately, there is no single right approach. Any shift toward supporting farming systems that reduce pesticide use can help strengthen demand for those practices. Even small changes in purchasing habits can contribute to healthier food systems, healthier communities, and healthier ecosystems.

Choosing What You Support

Organic and conventional farming take different approaches to managing pests, weeds, and plant diseases. Organic agriculture generally uses fewer pesticides, relies more heavily on preventive and ecological pest management strategies, and permits only a limited number of approved pesticides when other methods are insufficient.

These differences have implications for pesticide residues on food, farmworker exposure, environmental health, and the long-term sustainability of agricultural systems. At the same time, questions of cost, access, and food security remain important considerations for consumers and policymakers alike.

For consumers, understanding how food is produced can make it easier to make informed choices that reflect their values, priorities, and budgets. Whether that means buying organic whenever possible, prioritizing certain products, or simply learning more about how food is grown, individual decisions can help shape demand for the kinds of farming systems people want to support.

Something as ordinary as grocery shopping can influence not only our own health, but also the health of rural communities, the vitality of soils and waterways, and the resilience of the ecosystems on which agriculture depends.