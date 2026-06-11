June 11, 2026

Salute to the Constitution

Ed Sanders

A song for the Fugs’ upcoming reunion concerts in Woodstock, New York.

Oh, sometimes the Ship of State
seems to face a shaky fate
But you know our Ship of State
always has an eternal mate
in the United States Constitution

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
We keep the U.S. free
from any monarch dingaling
or authoritarian king!

Hallelujah!  Our nation shall never fall!
It’s strong and wide enough for All!!

Sing! Sing! Sing!  America’s coming through!
Sing! Sing! Sing! Surviving all the way
Coast to Coast, and Sea to lustrous Sea!

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
We keep the U.S. free to sing
We banish ANY DINGALING!!!
who would try to be our king!!!!!!!

UPBEAT INSTRUMENTAL BREAK

So hip hip hooray! for the Constitution!!
& Don’t you worry about the U.S.A. or any any rival
Our Constitution guarantees our survival!
Hallelujah! for a million tomorrows!
And no more authoritarians and their sorrows!
Hall-e-lu-jah!

Ed Sanders is a poet, musician and writer. He founded Fuck You: a Magazine of the Arts, as well as the Fugs. He edits the Woodstock Journal. His books include: The Family, Sharon Tate: a Life and the novel Tales of Beatnik Glory.