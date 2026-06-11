Salute to the Constitution

A song for the Fugs’ upcoming reunion concerts in Woodstock, New York.

Oh, sometimes the Ship of State

seems to face a shaky fate

But you know our Ship of State

always has an eternal mate

in the United States Constitution

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!

We keep the U.S. free

from any monarch dingaling

or authoritarian king! Hallelujah! Our nation shall never fall!

It’s strong and wide enough for All!!

Sing! Sing! Sing! America’s coming through!

Sing! Sing! Sing! Surviving all the way

Coast to Coast, and Sea to lustrous Sea!

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!

We keep the U.S. free to sing

We banish ANY DINGALING!!!

who would try to be our king!!!!!!!

UPBEAT INSTRUMENTAL BREAK

So hip hip hooray! for the Constitution!!

& Don’t you worry about the U.S.A. or any any rival

Our Constitution guarantees our survival!

Hallelujah! for a million tomorrows!

And no more authoritarians and their sorrows!

Hall-e-lu-jah!