Salute to the Constitution

A song for the Fugs’ upcoming reunion concerts in Woodstock, New York.
Oh, sometimes the Ship of State
seems to face a shaky fate
But you know our Ship of State
always has an eternal mate
in the United States Constitution
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
We keep the U.S. free
from any monarch dingaling
or authoritarian king!
Hallelujah! Our nation shall never fall!
It’s strong and wide enough for All!!
Sing! Sing! Sing! America’s coming through!
Sing! Sing! Sing! Surviving all the way
Coast to Coast, and Sea to lustrous Sea!
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!
We keep the U.S. free to sing
We banish ANY DINGALING!!!
who would try to be our king!!!!!!!
UPBEAT INSTRUMENTAL BREAK
So hip hip hooray! for the Constitution!!
& Don’t you worry about the U.S.A. or any any rival
Our Constitution guarantees our survival!
Hallelujah! for a million tomorrows!
And no more authoritarians and their sorrows!
Hall-e-lu-jah!