Tennessee’s Ban on THCA

“I have a really hard time with that we gave them permission over the last year, and now we’re taking that back,” Crawford said.

The ban will not only hurt the hemp sector but also impact the state’s budget. Revenue officials have already slashed this year’s expected hemp wholesale tax revenues from $55 million to $10 million.

In 2022, when lawmakers were first considering a ban on hemp cannabinoids, the legislative fiscal review committee estimated that the state’s industry was worth about $180 million. It will be a tiny fraction of that in the future.

This first appeared in the American Hemp Monitor.