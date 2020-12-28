by

John Q. Adams’ Apples

After John Q. Adams served

His term as president

He walked back to Braintree

Braintree, he explained to me,

Is named for Braintree, England

But brain tree’s a corruption

of branca tree, like blanca tree,

A white, snow-coated grey one

The brain tree, and the brain stem

The two lobes of the brain, two trees

Winding, serpentining, like the labyrinth

Within which walks the Minotaur

The tormentor — the mentor

mentions Braintree once more

The labyrinth, he says, and taps his head

The brain tree’s two

The brain of life

And what’s it on the other side?

Not knowledge of evil and good

But dogma, custom, convention,

the Nomos, phenomenon

The tree of life’s the opposite,

That’s obvious,

the noumena — Physis — by god!

The Nomos from nemein

Land capture, for pasture

Imperial capture as well

That’s the rule

But there’s an exception

That everyone forgets

From Asclepius, via Hygieia, to Salus

But Braintree, Massachusetts, right?

The two trees: life, or Physis

And knowledge, the Nomos, the nomeus

The shepherd, the pharaoh, the king

The empire, the car tire

Clearing the forests, killing the fish

The Nomos

And then there’s Physis —

Though they can aid the Nomos, too

The instrumental healer

The prison physician —

Semblance and the true exception

Some would like to speak of Hippolytus

Theseus’ son

Raised from death, by Asclepius —

Theseus only survived, you know,

Because of Ariadne, snake priestess of Crete

The snake in a ball — unrolls and rolls

And vanishes silently under the snow

The immanent serpent

About a bough

Or round a rod

Up in the tree, the pharmakon!

Two laws:

Of ease and disease

The maxim, decisions, incisions, and cuts

The notable birth of Asclepius

Atropos, Morta

Her scissors emblazoned on plate glass

In neon gas, and lead

The chemistry of politics

The labyrinth, food, cause and effect

The skull, the nut

Whose kernel’s called: the nucleus

Oh Theseus

Did Moses ever show you that trick

With the stick

Turning it into a snake?

The law of ease

That’s how you leave

Ex-it

Escape